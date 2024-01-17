Republic Day Sale 2024: Get LG and Samsung microwaves now at up to 34% off

Amazon presents unbeatable deals on microwaves from trusted brands like LG and Samsung, offering up to 34% off. It's the perfect time to revamp your kitchen and upgrade your culinary journey with top-notch appliances. Whether you're a cooking enthusiast or looking to streamline your kitchen tasks, these discounts ensure quality and affordability. Don't miss this golden opportunity to transform your cooking space and embrace the latest in kitchen technology. Explore Amazon's Republic Day Sale for the ultimate kitchen upgrade. Can't decide from a pool of options? Here's a curated list of top 5 exclusively for you. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Seize the chance to transform your kitchen with Amazon's unmatched deals on microwaves from big brands.

1. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

28L convection microwave oven from Samsung is perfect for large families. This versatile appliance is not just for reheating and cooking but also excels in baking and grilling. The touch-sensitive membrane keypad ensures easy cleaning and quick operation. Enjoy a range of programs like auto reheat/cook, convection, grill, microwave, and more. With special features such as various cooking modes, convection temperature control (40~200 °C), preheat, and a ceramic enamel cavity, this microwave adds efficiency and convenience to your kitchen. Besides, it comes with an impressive 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

Brand: Samsung

Colour: Black

Capacity 28 litres

Special feature: Child safety lock, eco mode

Wattage: 900 W

B09XBMXQ34

2. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

This Panasonic microwave is a compact culinary powerhouse for bachelors and small families. With a sleek silver design, this 20-liter microwave combines power and innovation at 800 watts. The auto cook feature offers 51 preset recipes, ensuring every meal is a gourmet delight. The vapor clean function keeps the oven odor and stain-free with a touch of a button. Re-heat and defrost with precision, maintaining textures and flavors. The compact design, featuring a glass turntable, maximizes interior capacity while minimizing countertop space.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

Brand: Panasonic

Colour: Silver

Capacity 20 litres

Special feature: Vapor clean

Wattage: 800 W

B08CL8XF75

3. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

This versatile Panasonic microwave with a 23L capacity is perfect for families of 3 to 4 members. With 800 watts of high power, its innovative features include a 360-degree heat wrap for uniform cooking, auto cook 61 menu offering a variety of pre-loaded menus, and re-heat & defrost modes for convenient heating. The magic grill ensures crispy exteriors and juicy interiors, while vapor clean keeps the oven odor and stain-free. Compact yet efficient, it features a touch-sensitive keypad for easy control.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Brand: Panasonic

Colour: Black mirror

Capacity 23 litres

Special feature: Auto cook 61 menu

Wattage: 800 W

B00KPSSPZY

4. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

Experience culinary convenience with the IFB Microwave Oven. Its 25L capacity is perfect for families of 5 to 6 members. This solo microwave is versatile, suitable for reheating, melting, and cooking. The easy-to-clean control panel features push buttons and a jog dial, while special features include 61 auto-cook menus, disinfect and deodorize options, a timer, power-saving mode, overheating protection, and sensor malfunction protection. Complete with child safety lock, this microwave guarantees safety for homes with young children. Upgrade your culinary journey with this multifunctional marvel this Amazon sale season.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

Brand: IFB

Colour: Silver

Capacity 25 litres

Special feature: Sensor malfunction protection

Wattage: 50 W

B085V1JD27

5. LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BWUM, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model

The LG charcoal convection microwave oven is an advanced kitchen companion for versatile cooking. With a generous 28L capacity, it's ideal for families of 4 to 6 members. Experience the convenience of multiple cooking modes, including micro, grill, convection, and more. The charcoal lighting heater ensures natural flavors and a perfect crunch, while the 360° motorised rotisserie allows for home barbecuing. Boasting 301 auto cook menu options, you can effortlessly whip up healthy and delicious recipes. Special features like the stainless steel cavity, pasteurized milk option, and a range of cooking accessories make this oven a must-have.

Specifications of LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BWUM, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model

Brand: LG

Colour: Charcoal black

Capacity 28 litres

Special feature: Charcoal lighting heater

Wattage: 900 W

B0C8J4X46Q

