Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could launch in 2026 with a new design: Report

Samsung is reportedly preparing to expand its foldable lineup, according to a new listing spotted in the GSMA database. A device with the model number SM-F971U has surfaced, and reports now suggest it may not be the budget Flip model that earlier leaks mentioned. Instead, the details suggest that Samsung may introduce a second Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant in 2026. Samsung may introduce a wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant in 2026.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

According to the SmartPrix report, the SM-F971U model number aligns with Samsung's structure for the Fold series rather than the Flip series. Samsung has used the SM-F7xx format for Flip devices and the SM-F9xx format for Fold devices. Because of this pattern, the new F97x prefix supports the claim that this device is part of the Fold lineup.

The listing also includes the codename H8, which does not follow the naming sequence of the main Fold series. Samsung’s previous Folds have used a clear internal order:

Galaxy Z Fold 6: SM-F956 / Q6

Galaxy Z Fold 7: SM-F966 / Q7

Galaxy Z Fold 8 (expected 2026): SM-F976 / Q8

The new codename suggests Samsung may be developing another Fold model that will launch alongside the standard Galaxy Fold 8.

Wider Design May Address Long-Running Feedback

Reports from South Korea earlier this year said Samsung is working on a wider foldable model. The SM-F971U listing now appears to match that project. Early details point to a shorter and wider cover display that may adopt an 18:9 aspect ratio. The inner screen could follow an 18:18 layout by merging two 18:9 panels, resulting in a near-square workspace. This design may offer a wider front screen when closed, addressing long-standing user feedback about the narrow cover display on previous Fold devices.

US Variant Appears First

The model number also ends with a “U,” which suggests that the device listed is the US version. Samsung typically releases additional variants for other regions, including Europe and South Korea. The early appearance of the US model hints that the company is focusing on this market first, where competition with Apple is significant. Samsung may also be preparing this wider design as a response to reports that Apple plans to introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026, which is also expected to feature a compact and wide form factor.