Samsung leak confirms Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 ahead of launch in the most Samsung way

Samsung has made headlines once again, not through a bold announcement but via an unexpected leak from its own backyard. In a move that feels all too familiar to tech watchers, the South Korean tech giant has seemingly confirmed the names of its upcoming foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung’s next foldables revealed early as leak confirms Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

The leak came from none other than Samsung itself, through a listing on its Galaxy Store. A beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser was uploaded with the label “for Fold7 and Flip7,” making a quiet but clear confirmation of the branding for its next-gen foldables. First spotted by GalaxyClub, the update appears to be part of a development release tied to One UI 8, Samsung’s upcoming software layer expected to ship with Android 16.

Confirmation from the Galaxy Store

The app listing is visible only on select test devices running Android 16 with One UI 8, likely internal Galaxy S25 units. This further supports the notion that these foldables will debut with the new software version. Although the app itself does not reveal specifications or design details, the naming in the title is enough to confirm what many already suspected: the Fold 7 and Flip 7 are on their way, and Samsung just said it out loud.

Samsung accidentally reveals details about its upcoming foldables.(Galaxy Club)

What to expect from the Fold 7 and Flip 7?

While this accidental confirmation does not include technical specifications, leaks from recent weeks have painted a fairly detailed picture. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come in configurations of up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage, with new colour options in tow. The Z Flip 7, meanwhile, is expected in colourways like Blue Shadow and White and will also offer a variety of storage and RAM options.

There is also buzz about a more affordable foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition). Rumoured to be in development, it could launch under $1,000 (around ₹83,000), pointing to Samsung’s push to bring foldables to more users.

Launch timeline and Unpacked event

An official reveal has not yet been announced, but all signs point to a Galaxy Unpacked event in early July 2025. Historically, Samsung holds its mid-year Unpacked events to launch its foldable devices, and this year appears to follow the same pattern. Given that internal software builds and app support are already being quietly tested, a July unveiling seems highly likely.

Another classic Samsung slip

This time, Samsung’s own app listing did the talking, a familiar occurrence in its launch cycle history. Over the years, the company has gained a reputation for prematurely revealing its own devices through development firmware, app updates, and regional store listings. These leaks, although unintentional, tend to generate as much buzz as the official announcements themselves.

As the official launch date draws near, anticipation is building for what could be Samsung’s most refined generation of foldables yet. By design or by mistake, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are no longer secrets. All eyes are now on the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung is expected to officially unveil both devices in July 2025.