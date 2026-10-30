Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Small steps towards better health begin with better insights, and these five smartwatches can help you get there

Looking to understand your health better? Explore five smartwatches with features for tracking workouts, sleep, heart rate, recovery and everyday activity.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 16:21:22 IST
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Amazfit Active Max(Smartchoice) Smart Watch 1.5" AMOLED Display,25-Day Battery,Offline Maps,GPS,4GB Storage,170+Sport Modes,5 ATM,Heart Rate & Sleep Fitness Tracker, Android & iPhone,BlackView Details...

₹13,499

...
CHECK OFFERS

Garmin Forerunner 265 Music 46mm, Black/Powder Gray GPS Running SmartwatchView Details...

₹30,990

...
CHECK OFFERS

Garmin Venu 3 Slate Stainless Steel Smart Watch Bezel with Black Case | AMOLED GPS Smartwatch | Speaker & Microphone | Sleep Coach | ECG App Support* | Upto 14 Days BatteryView Details...

₹34,990

...
CHECK OFFERS

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (44mm Bluetooth, Graphite)View Details...

₹36,999

...
CHECK OFFERS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AgesView Details...

₹44,810

...
CHECK OFFERS
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Prioritise fitness tracking, health monitoring, GPS precision, battery life and comfort when choosing a smartwatch for your routine. (Samsung)
Prioritise fitness tracking, health monitoring, GPS precision, battery life and comfort when choosing a smartwatch for your routine. (Samsung)
Shubh Bhushan
By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.


Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.


He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

Read moreRead less

Whether you want to take more steps, improve your running time, or understand why you still feel tired after a full night's sleep, a smartwatch can offer useful insights into your health and fitness. Today's wearables go beyond counting steps, tracking heart rate, sleep patterns, workout intensity and recovery.

However, choosing the right device depends on your routine and the features you actually need. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 offers a chance to explore options at discounted prices. If you are looking for the best smartwatches for fitness tracking in India, or a smartwatch with a heart-rate monitor, compare their health features, battery life, and workout tools. Here are some options worth considering.

Tracking your daily activity is easier when your watch monitors more than just steps. The Amazfit Active Max combines heart rate and sleep tracking with over 170 workout modes and built-in GPS. Its bright AMOLED display, offline maps and battery life of up to 25 days make it suitable for everything from everyday walks to outdoor training.

Specifications

BATTERY
658mAh, up to 25 days of typical use
DISPLAY
1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution, up to 3,000 nits brightness
CHIPSET
Not specified
GPS
Built-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems
SOFTWARE
Zepp OS, compatible with the Zepp app on Android and iOS
DURABILITY
5 ATM water resistance, aluminium alloy frame and polymer case

Reasons to buy

...

Bright AMOLED display: Easy to read outdoors, even in bright sunlight.

...

Long battery life: Lasts up to 25 days under typical usage.

...

Extensive fitness features: Tracks sleep, heart rate and over 170 workout types.

Reason to avoid

...

No dual-band GPS: Location tracking may be less precise than on some premium sports watches.

...

Bulky design: The large case may not suit smaller wrists.

...

Limited smart features: Its app ecosystem is less extensive than Wear OS or watchOS.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, long battery life and range of fitness-tracking features. Some also praise its sleep monitoring and value for money. However, feedback points to occasional inaccuracies in step counting, a bulky design and limited smart features. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Amazfit Active Max is worth considering if you want to track workouts, monitor sleep and understand your daily activity without charging your watch frequently. Its extensive workout modes and built-in GPS suit outdoor exercise, while offline maps and music storage add convenience. It is particularly useful for those who prioritise fitness tracking and battery life over a large app ecosystem.

2. Garmin Forerunner 265 Music 46mm, Black/Powder Gray GPS Running Smartwatch

Loading Suggestions...
our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For runners, tracking distance and pace is only part of the picture. The Garmin Forerunner 265 Music combines built-in GPS and running metrics with sleep monitoring, recovery insights and training readiness. Its AMOLED display makes workout statistics easy to read, while offline music storage lets you leave your phone behind during runs.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 13 days in smartwatch mode; up to 7 hours with GPS and music
DISPLAY
1.3-inch AMOLED, 416 × 416 resolution
CHIPSET
Not specified by Garmin
GPS
Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and multi-band positioning with SatIQ
SOFTWARE
Garmin OS, compatible with Garmin Connect on Android and iOS
DURABILITY
5 ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Reasons to buy

...

AMOLED display: Delivers bright colours and clear workout statistics.

...

Advanced sleep tracking: Provides sleep scores, sleep insights and overnight health measurements.

...

GPS and music storage: Supports outdoor runs and phone-free music playback.

Reason to avoid

...

Shorter battery life with music: Lasts up to seven hours with GPS and music enabled.

...

Running-focused features: Casual users may not need its extensive training tools.

...

Limited app selection: Offers fewer third-party apps than some mainstream smartwatches.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the Garmin Forerunner 265 Music's bright AMOLED display, accurate GPS tracking and extensive running features. Some also value its sleep monitoring, recovery insights and music storage for phone-free workouts. However, feedback may point to its premium price, limited smartwatch features and shorter battery life when GPS and music are used together. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

If running is a regular part of your fitness routine, the Garmin Forerunner 265 Music offers tools to help you understand your performance and recovery. Training readiness combines sleep quality, recovery and training load to help you decide when to push harder or take a break. Built-in GPS and music storage also make it a practical choice for outdoor runners.

Balancing workouts with adequate rest is easier when you can monitor both throughout the day. The Garmin Venu 3 tracks sleep stages, naps, heart rate and other health metrics, and offers sleep scores and personalised guidance. It also features built-in GPS, animated workouts and standard smartwatch features, including Bluetooth calling and notifications.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 14 days in smartwatch mode; up to 5 days with always-on display
DISPLAY
1.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 resolution
CHIPSET
Not specified by Garmin
GPS
Built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo
SOFTWARE
Garmin OS, compatible with Garmin Connect on Android and iOS
DURABILITY
5 ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 lens

Reasons to buy

...

Advanced sleep tracking: Offers sleep scores, nap detection and personalised sleep coaching.

...

Long battery life: Lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.

...

Everyday smartwatch features: Supports Bluetooth calls, notifications and offline music playback.

Reason to avoid

...

Limited app ecosystem: Offers fewer third-party apps than the Apple Watch.

...

Expensive: May be costly for users who only need basic sleep and fitness tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the Garmin Venu 3's long battery life, accurate heart-rate monitoring and extensive health features. Some also praise its comfortable design and bright display. However, feedback points to inconsistent sleep tracking, fewer smart features than the Apple Watch, and occasional connectivity issues. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Garmin Venu 3 suits people who want to monitor their fitness without giving up everyday smartwatch conveniences. Its sleep coach, nap detection and Body Battery insights help you understand how rest, stress and activity affect your energy levels. With built-in GPS, workout features and up to 14 days of battery life, it supports regular exercise without requiring frequent charging.

From monitoring your heart rate during a workout to reviewing your sleep the next morning, the Samsung Galaxy Watch9 brings together several health and fitness tools. It tracks sleep patterns, heart rate, and other health metrics, along with workouts and GPS-based exercise tracking. Its bright AMOLED display and Wear OS features also support everyday use beyond fitness.

Specifications

BATTERY
445mAh, up to 40 hours with always-on display off
DISPLAY
1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution
CHIPSET
Snapdragon Wear Elite platform
GPS
Built-in GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS support
SOFTWARE
Wear OS 7 with Samsung's One UI Watch
DURABILITY
5 ATM water resistance, IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification

Reasons to buy

...

Advanced sleep tracking: Offers sleep scores, sleep-stage monitoring and personalised sleep coaching.

...

Bright AMOLED display: Delivers clear visuals with peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

...

Comprehensive health features: Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature and other health metrics.

Reason to avoid

...

Frequent charging: Battery life can be limited to around 30 hours with the always-on display enabled.

...

Some features require a Samsung phone: Certain health-monitoring tools have device compatibility restrictions.

...

Premium pricing: May be expensive for users who only need basic sleep and fitness tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, lightweight design and comprehensive health-tracking features. Some also praise its responsive performance, comfortable fit and improved battery life. However, feedback highlights concerns about battery drain during intensive tracking and the incremental nature of some upgrades. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 is worth considering if you want fitness tracking alongside everyday smartwatch features. Its sleep coaching and health monitoring help you review your rest, while GPS and workout tracking support activities ranging from daily walks to structured exercise. It is a practical option for users who also value app support and integration with the Samsung ecosystem, although battery life remains a consideration.

For people who spend more time outdoors or follow demanding workout routines, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offers fitness tracking alongside a rugged design. It combines sleep monitoring, personalised coaching and dual-frequency GPS with a bright AMOLED display. Its titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass and 10 ATM water resistance make it suitable for a range of outdoor activities.

Specifications

BATTERY
590mAh, up to 80 hours with the always-on display off; up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode
DISPLAY
1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution
CHIPSET
Exynos W1000, 3nm, penta-core processor
GPS
Built-in dual-frequency GPS with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou support
SOFTWARE
Wear OS powered by Samsung, with One UI Watch
DURABILITY
Titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass, 10 ATM water resistance, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certification

Reasons to buy

...

Advanced sleep tracking: Provides sleep scores, sleep coaching and sleep apnoea detection where supported.

...

Rugged construction: Features a titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass and 10 ATM water resistance.

...

Outdoor fitness features: Offers dual-frequency GPS, route guidance and a programmable Quick Button.

Reason to avoid

...

Large design: The 47mm case may feel bulky on smaller wrists.

...

Battery life varies: Intensive overnightays-on display can require more frequent charging.

...

Limited compatibility: Some health features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, premium titanium construction, and extensive health-tracking features. Some also praise its GPS performance, comfortable fit and useful fitness tools. However, feedback points to limited battery life with intensive use and the watch's bulky design, which may not suit everyone. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is suited to people who want fitness tracking for outdoor activities and demanding exercise routines. Its dual-frequency GPS helps with location tracking, while sleep monitoring and personalised coaching provide additional context for recovery. The rugged construction and larger battery also make it worth considering for outdoor use, provided its size and charging needs suit your routine.

Factors to consider when purchasing a smartwatch:

  • Fitness tracking features: Choose a smartwatch that supports your regular activities, whether that means walking, running, cycling or gym workouts. Look for useful workout modes and recovery insights.
  • Heart rate and sleep monitoring: A smartwatch with heart rate monitor and sleep tracking can help you understand activity levels, rest and recovery.
  • GPS accuracy: Built-in GPS is useful for tracking outdoor routes, distance and pace without carrying your phone.
  • Battery life: Consider how often you want to charge your watch, especially if you plan to track sleep.
  • Comfort and durability: Check the fit, weight and water resistance for everyday wear and exercise.
  • Compatibility: Ensure the watch works with your smartphone and preferred fitness apps.

How Do These Smartwatches Stack Up?

Smartwatch

Display

GPS

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (44mm Bluetooth)1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixelsBuilt-in GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS supportWear OS with Samsung One UI Watch
Amazfit Active Max1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixelsBuilt-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systemsZepp OS, compatible with Android and iOS
Garmin Forerunner 265 Music1.3-inch AMOLED, 416 × 416 pixelsGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, multi-band positioning and SatIQGarmin OS, compatible with Android and iOS
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixelsDual-frequency GPS with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou supportWear OS with Samsung One UI Watch
Garmin Venu 31.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 pixelsBuilt-in GPS with GLONASS and GalileoGarmin OS, compatible with Android and iOS

Also Read:

Good TVs don't have to be expensive. These 5 options under 40,000 bring more for your money

Big laundry loads or faster drying? 5 Flipkart appliance deals to consider for your home

I compared double-door and side-by-side refrigerators: Here’s which one I’d buy

FAQs
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, shoppers can get a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, including qualifying EMI purchases. Additional savings may be available to Prime members on select offers. Check the smartwatch's product page for the applicable bank discount, minimum transaction value and offer terms before purchasing.
Yes, eligible smartwatches may be available with no-cost EMI and other instalment payment options during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. No-cost EMI allows buyers to spread payments over a selected tenure without an additional interest cost, subject to the offer's terms. Some eligible purchases may also qualify for bank discounts on EMI transactions. Check the available tenures, monthly instalments and eligibility requirements at checkout.
Yes, shoppers may be able to save more through eligible cashback offers, Amazon Pay benefits and exchange deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can earn cashback on eligible purchases, while exchange benefits depend on the product and offer conditions. These benefits may not apply to every smartwatch or combine with every other discount, so review the final checkout price before placing your order.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Home/Technology/Small Steps Towards Better Health Begin With Better Insights, And These Five Smartwatches Can Help You Get There
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes