Sony LinkBuds Clip debuts with a clip-on design and up to 37 hours of playback time

Sony has expanded its audio lineup with the launch of the LinkBuds Clip in select markets. The new true wireless earbuds (TWS) feature an open-ear, clip-style design that allows users to listen to audio without blocking surrounding sounds. By keeping the ear canal open, the earbuds let external noise, such as traffic and conversations, remain audible during use. Sony has launched the LinkBuds Clip earbuds, featuring an open-ear clip design and extended battery life.

The LinkBuds Clip sit outside the ear and attaches using a C-shaped clip. Sony says this structure aims to fit a wide range of ear shapes while limiting pressure during extended use. Users can also adjust stability with removable fitting cushions, which are intended to help keep the earbuds in place during daily activities and light movement.

Sony LinkBuds Clip TWS Earbuds: Price and Availability The Sony LinkBuds Clip are priced at $229.99 in the U.S., while the Canadian price is set at CAD 299.99. Buyers can purchase them through Sony’s official website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorised sellers. The earbuds are offered in black, greige, green, and lavender options. Sony also sells optional case covers and fitting cushions separately for $24.99 in multiple colour choices.

Sony LinkBuds Clip TWS Earbuds: Features and Specifications Sony LinkBuds Clip earbuds are equipped with 10mm drivers and support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The earbuds work with the Sony Sound Connect app, which allows users to adjust a 10-band equaliser and access DSEE audio upscaling. They also support 360 Reality Audio and include a background music effect. Users can choose between three listening modes, including a standard mode, a voice-focused mode, and a sound leakage reduction mode.

For calls, the earbuds rely on a bone conduction sensor combined with AI-based noise reduction to improve voice capture in busy environments. Touch controls are built in, along with quick access options and scene-based listening that adjusts sound based on surroundings. Connectivity is handled through Bluetooth 5.3, with multipoint support for connecting two devices at the same time.

Sony claims that the earbuds can provide battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge, with a total of up to 37 hours when used with the charging case. A three-minute charge is said to deliver up to one hour of playback. The charging case uses a USB Type-C port.