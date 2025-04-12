Special offers only for Prime Members! Up to 80% off on appliances, furniture, cookware, home decor, and fitness tools

Special offers only for Prime Members are now live on Amazon, bringing up to 80% off on everyday home categories. Trending in appliances are refrigerators, washing machines, ACs, fans and air coolers which are must haves for a smooth running household this season. Up to 80% off for Prime Members on top appliances, furniture, cookware, home decor and all your home essentials with exclusive picks available now.

For furniture, study tables, ergonomic chairs, shoe racks and compact wardrobes are getting attention. These are simple and useful additions for daily routines and home comfort. Cookware essentials like non-stick sets, cast iron pans, induction friendly pressure cookers and steel containers are part of the sale.

Sports and fitness products like treadmills, exercise bikes, dumbbells and yoga mats are popular this season. Power tools such as drill machines, screwdrivers, sanding kits and toolkits are being picked up for small home jobs. With exclusive deals for Prime Members, it’s a good time to check your list and buy before stocks run low.

Top deals on appliances, furniture, cookware and more with special offers for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers only for Prime Members on best selling ACs with up to 50% off on leading brands

Special offers are live for Prime Members with up to 50% off on best selling ACs from top brands like LG, Samsung, Carrier, and Blue Star. It’s a good chance to shop before the summer rush.

Inverter and split ACs are part of the deals, and stocks may run out fast. If an AC is on your list, now’s the time to make the most of these Prime only savings.

Top deals on ACs for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers for Prime Members: Get up to 44% off on refrigerators from top brands

Prime Members, this is your moment! Enjoy up to 44% off on bestselling refrigerators across leading brands on Amazon. From spacious double door models to simple single door fridges, there’s a deal waiting for you.

These offers are available for a limited time, so hurry before stocks run out. Make the most of these Prime exclusive savings while they last!

Top deals on ACs for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers for Prime Members only: Up to 48% off on washing machines from leading brands

Looking to bring home a new washing machine? Now’s the time. With Prime-exclusive deals offering up to 48% off, leading brands are up for grabs at prices that don’t come often.

From top load to front load models, there’s something for every household need. This is your chance to shop smart and bring home a machine that makes laundry easier every single day.

Top deals on refrigerators for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers for Prime Members only: Get up to 56% off on air coolers from leading brands

Beat the heat without burning a hole in your pocket. With up to 56% off on air coolers from top brands, Prime members get early access to the coolest deals of the season.

From desert coolers to personal ones, pick what suits your space best. This limited time offer is your chance to shop smart and stay cool all summer long.

Top deals on coolers for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers for Prime Members: Up to 52% off on fans from Bajaj, Crompton, and others

Get ready to breeze through summer with exclusive Prime deals on fans from top brands like Bajaj, Crompton, Havells, and more. With up to 52% off, this is the moment to bring home the comfort you’ve been waiting for.

From stylish ceiling fans to high speed table fans, grab your favourites now before stocks run out. Prime members, these savings are just for you!

Top deals on fans for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers for Prime Members: Up to 80% off on home decor items

Special offers and deals for Prime members are here with up to 80% off on a wide range of home decor items. From eye-catching wall accents to soft cushions and warm lighting, it’s your moment to give your space a new look without spending big.

These limited time deals are going fast, so don’t wait. Grab your favourites now and enjoy exclusive savings made just for Prime members.

Top deals on home decor items for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers for Prime Members: Up to 65% off on cookware items

Cookware items are now up to 65% off with special offers only for Prime members. Grab must-haves like non-stick pans, tawas, kadhai sets, and pressure cookers from brands like Prestige, Hawkins, Wonderchef, and Pigeon.

It’s your chance to bring home kitchen essentials at exciting prices. These exclusive deals won’t last long and are only for Prime members. Shop now before your favourites run out.

Top deals on cookware items for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers for Prime Members: Up to 72% off on furniture items

Furniture items are now up to 72% off with special offers only for Prime members. It’s the best time to bring home office chairs, study tables, beds, and storage units without spending big.

Top brands like Nilkamal, Green Soul, Cell Bell, and Godrej are part of this limited time deal. Hurry while stocks last. These picks won’t wait around forever so shop now before the deals disappear.

Top deals on furniture items for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers for Prime Members: Up to 72% off on automotive items

Your car care haul just got exciting with up to 72% off on automotive items exclusively for Prime members. From pressure washers and tyre inflators to car vacuum cleaners and mobile holders, grab the best picks for your ride.

These deals include top rated products from leading brands and are live for a limited time. Don’t miss your chance. Shop now before the best offers drive away.

Top deals on automotive items for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Special offers for Prime Members: Up to 66% off on fitness equipment and tools

Your fitness routine just got a boost with up to 66% off on equipment and tools, only for Prime members. Grab treadmills, cross body machines, dumbbells, resistance bands, yoga mats, ab rollers and more from leading brands at prices that’ll make you want to shop now.

These exciting deals are live for a limited time and going fast. Don’t miss the chance to bring your fitness goals closer today.

Top deals on fitness equipment and accessories for Prime Members:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Summer Fest! Up to 40% off on a range of air coolers and fans from Crompton, Bajaj and more

Amazon announces Summer Fest 2025! Min 40% off on coolers, fans, juicers and more | Everything you need to know

Best bottom freezer refrigerators: Top 10 fridges for families who need easy freezer access and less frequent bending

Best high capacity coolers: 10 top rated desert air coolers above 75 litres for fast cooling in big Indian rooms in 2025

Best 9kg washing machines: Top 10 options in 2025 - budget-friendly to premium, all major brands compared

Best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 with smart inverter technology for low power use and reduced electricity bills

Best high pressure washers: Top 9 powerful picks to erase stubborn grime from vehicles and home exteriors

Amazon Clearance offers: Minimum 50% off on bestselling furniture like office chairs, mattresses, recliners, and more

FAQs on special offers for Prime Members on appliances and other categories What are the Prime-exclusive special offers? These are limited-time deals available only to Amazon Prime members across appliances and various product categories.

Do I need a Prime membership to access these discounts? Yes, only active Prime members can access and shop these special deals.

What product categories are included in the offers? Deals are available on appliances, electronics, furniture, kitchen tools, fitness gear, and more.

How long are these special offers valid? These offers are time-sensitive and available for a limited period or until stock lasts.

Can I get early access to deals as a Prime member? Yes, Prime members often get early access to select sales and lightning deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.