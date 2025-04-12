Special offers only for Prime Members! Up to 80% off on appliances, furniture, cookware, home decor, and fitness tools
Apr 12, 2025 10:00 AM IST
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Furniture Cafe Wooden Wall Shelves | Corner Hanging Shelf for Living Room Stylish | Zig Zag Home Decor Floating Display Rack Storage Organizer Unique Design with Finish 5 Tiers (Brown Finish)
₹819
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Metal Leaf Wall Hanging Decor | Nature-Inspired Leaf Design | Easy Installation (Set of 3 | Gold)
₹999
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)
₹33,990
|
Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523S9/HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
|
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 60-Day Self-Empty, 4000Pa Strong Suction, 3200mAh Battery with Smart LiDAR Navigation, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & Voice Control—Cleans 3500sqft
₹24,900
|
Polycab Superb Neo Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, 100% Copper, Rust-Proof Blades, 52 Watt | 2-yr Warranty【Cool Grey Silver】
₹1,899
|
Lukzer Multipurpose 7-Section Storage Rack with 4 Shelves – Bookcase & Display Unit for Home & Workspaces (MR-008/Oak Brown/70x23x93cm)
₹3,990
|
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)
₹46,490
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White)
₹33,990
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, AR18CYNZABE, Stabilizer Free Operation, Copper, Inverter Split AC, White
₹39,990
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
₹35,990
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)
₹37,999
|
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White)
₹44,990
|
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)
₹31,990
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White)
₹37,490
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
₹34,490
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
₹37,490
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
₹19,990
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)
₹29,990
|
Midea 510L, frost free Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRFS5920SSLF, Silver, SS Finish)
₹44,990
|
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)
₹61,990
|
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)
|
Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z)
₹28,490
|
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)
₹16,490
|
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black)
₹29,990
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
₹17,990
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Steel Drum) View Details
₹13,990
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White) View Details
₹28,990
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
₹34,990
|
Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Techn, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
₹17,990
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
₹19,990
|
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox) View Details
₹43,990
|
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW) View Details
₹15,290
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2WB, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White) View Details
₹27,990
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
₹38,990
|
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details
₹13,399
|
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details
₹8,999
|
View Details
|
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details
₹8,399
|
Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details
₹11,449
|
Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details
₹14,999
|
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
₹13,399
|
Maharaja Whiteline Maxberg Desert Air Cooler| 200W | 85 L Large Tank| Portable Desert Cooler for Home |Anti-bacterial Honeycomb Pads | 4-way airflow| Inverter Compatible Cooler | 2 Yr Warranty View Details
₹9,999
|
Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White) View Details
₹10,491
|
Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room| 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer | 4-yr Warranty【Brown Copper】 View Details
₹3,099
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】 View Details
₹1,499
|
Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1 View Details
₹1,449
|
Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Brown), Pack of 1 View Details
₹1,399
|
Crompton Highspeed Rapidus 1200 mm Designer Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Anti-Dust | Active Power Technology | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Matte Birken View Details
₹2,989
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Chrome) 1 Star View Details
₹2,159.04
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
₹2,699
|
Crompton Highspeed Toro 1200 mm Designer Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Anti-Dust | Active Power Technology | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Magic Brown View Details
₹2,899
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Seasand Ivory) View Details
₹3,299
|
ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan View Details
₹1,099
|
THE HOME STYLE Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Cover(72x78, Pastel Green) , 300 - 350 threadcount View Details
₹630
|
Modern Bedside Table with 3 Shelves,Bed Side Table Wooden Organizer Stand/Home Decor Table/Coffee Table/End Table/Side Table for Bedroom/End Table for Living Room 40.6 x 25.4 x 50.8 cm, Dark Brown View Details
₹929
|
FUNTEREST Iron Metal Decorative HD Clear Image Wall Mount Round Wall Mirror with Hook for Hanging on Wall for Bedroom, Home Decor, wash Basin, Vanity Bathroom (30X21 Inch, Mirror Size -9 Inch) View Details
₹899
|
Heartily® Mangal Beautiful Wooden Pooja Stand for Home Pooja Mandir for Home Temple for Home and Office Puja Mandir for Home Wall Mounted with LED Spot Light Size (H- 15.5, L- 11.5, W-11 Inch) View Details
₹799
|
InoSlashed Beautiful Wooden Side Table/End Table/Plant Stand/Tea Table/Stool Living Room Furniture Square Shape (17 Inch Height) View Details
₹879
|
Golden Cart Shaggy Carpet for Living Room Bedroom (1 Piece) Home Office I Hand Woven Rug I Soft Fluffy Fur with Silk Feel I Strong Microfibre Material (Colour: Off-Geometric Pink, Size: 4x6 Feet) View Details
₹4,490
|
ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed 3D Jet Vintage Persian Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (3x5 ft, Crystals) View Details
₹949
|
THE DECOR COMPANY Metal Wall Clock - Floral Design with Silent Sweep Machine - Ideal Home Decor Items and Wall Decoration Items for Living Room/Bedroom/Dining Hall/Office/Cafes/Hotels View Details
₹799
|
FireBees Modern Wooden Table,Wooden Bedside Table for Bed Room | Side Table for Living Room| end Table,nightstand,Multipurpose Table (Brown) View Details
₹789
|
Milton Pro Cook Kitchen Jewel Set of 5, Peach (Fry pan 24 cm/1.6 litres; Kadhai 24 cm/2.5 litres with Glass lid; Tawa 25 cm) | Induction | Hot Plate | Flame Safe View Details
₹1,899
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Mio Nonstick Aluminium Cookware Gift Set, Includes Nonstick Flat Tawa, Nonstick Fry Pan, Kitchen Tool Set, Kadai with Glass Lid, 8 Pieces Non-Induction Base Kitchen Set - Red View Details
₹999
|
Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick Cookware 4 Piece Set | Kadhai with Lid 24 cm, Fry Pan 24 cm, Dosa Tawa 28 cm | Pure Grade Aluminium| PFOA Free| 2 Years Warranty | Purple View Details
₹1,499
|
Butterfly Classic Stainless Steel Cookware 5 Pcs Set|Fry Pan 22Cm(1.4L)|Kadai 22Cm(2.2L)|Saucepan 16Cm(1.6L) with Steel Lids|Induction Base,Triply Bottom|Even,Fast Cooking with Less Oil,Silver View Details
₹1,649
|
Prestige Omega Deluxe Non-Stick Cookware 3 Pc Set | PFOA Free 5-Layer Coating | Omni Tawa 25 cm | Fry Pan 24 cm | Kadai with Glass Lid 24 cm | Moss Green | Dishwasher Safe View Details
₹2,049
|
Hawkins Kitchen Gift Pack 2023 (23SGP) 3 Pieces Set of 1.5 Litre, 2 Litre and 2.5 Litre Triply Stainless Steel Patila, Tope, Bhagona, Tapeli, Saucepans View Details
₹2,525
|
RIZIK STORE® Iron Frame Handmade 20.5 x 20.5 Round Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Engineered Wood Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony (White) View Details
₹2,715
|
Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details
₹3,299
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Polaris 1 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Brown) View Details
₹15,099
|
Green Soul Venue|Study & Office Table Computer Desk|Sturdy Built Quality|Engineered Wood| 3 Year Warranty|Writing Desk for Professionals | 1 Drawer, 1 Cabinet | Installation Provided (Rolex Brown) View Details
₹6,499
|
ABOUT SPACE Wooden Study Table with Hutch & Bottom Storage - Office Desk - Office Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing, Computer Table for Home (Flower Wenge - L100 x B50 x H134 cm) View Details
|
HANDWOOD FURNITURE Premium Sheesham Wood Coffee Table for Living Room | Solid Wood Coffee Table, Center Table, Tea Table | Wooden Coffee Table with 4 Stool |Best Furniture for Home |Teak Finish View Details
|
Nilkamal Goa 3+1+1 Seater Plastic Sofa Set with Cushion|Indoor & Outdoor Furniture|Patio Chair Two Seater| Perfect for Gardens Poolside Cafes Restaurants and Terraces Weathered Brown View Details
|
GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 4-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 8 Shelves, 1 Drawer View Details
|
STARQ AWP2.8 | 350 Bar 2800W | Heavy Duty High Pressure Washer for Car, Bike, Home | Pressure Adjustable | Red View Details
₹5,697
|
IBELL Professional Tool Kit with Impact Drill TD13-100, 650W, Copper Armature, Chuck 13mm Keyless Auto, 115 Home Essential Tools/Accessories View Details
₹2,981
|
Asian Paints Trucare High Pressure Washer 1800w 120 bar Pressure | 7 Litre/min Flow Rate | 8 Meters Outlet Hose provided | Portable, Used for Home Cleaning, Bike & car Cleaning | Grip Handle View Details
₹4,199
|
BOSCH GBL 650 Professional Blower - 16000 RPM, 650W, 1.4 Kg | Air Flow of 3.7 m3/min | Efficiently Removes Dust & Dirt from Large Areas as Well as Smaller Spaces | 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹2,499
|
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) View Details
₹2,999
|
IBELL Impact Drill ID13-75, 650W, Copper Armature, Chuck 13mm, 2800 RPM, 2 mode selector, Forward/Reverse with variable speed View Details
₹1,544
|
BLACK+DECKER Kx1800 Dual Temperature High Speed Heat Gun For Removing & Drying Paint Coats,Remelting Adhesives & Shrink Wrapping,1800 Watts Corded Electric (Orange&Black) View Details
₹1,239
|
Bosch Aquatak 125 1500-Watt High Pressure Washer View Details
₹9,956
|
iBELL Inverter ARC Welding Machine (IGBT) 220A with Hot Start, Anti-Stick Functions, Arc Force Control - 2 Year Warranty…IBL M220-76 View Details
₹6,659
|
Stimulator, Abdominal Toning Belt Trainer, Abs Workout Equipment, Ab Sport Exercise Belt for Men and Women BFB-11 View Details
₹7,320
|
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹29,969
|
Cult.Sport smartcross Bern Elliptical Cross Trainer | Adjustable Seat | Max Weight: 120kg for Home Gym Fitness with 6 Months Warranty View Details
₹15,999
|
Leeway Steel Home Gym Set 10kg with 3Ft Curl (28mm), 5Ft Straight Rod (28mm), Dumbbell Rods, Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment Workout Fitness Exercise Kit ((2.5X4) 10kg Steel Home Gym Combo) View Details
₹5,089
|
Fitkit by cult.sport FK4000 (Max Weight 120kg, Flywheel 13.22lbs) Spin Bike for Home Gym with 6 months Warranty View Details
₹11,499
|
Lifelong LLF89 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 8Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty) View Details
|
|
LEEWAY Rubber Coated Weight Plate 10 Kg Home Gym Set with 3Ft Curl (28mm), 5Ft Straight (28mm), Dumbbell Rods, Gym Equipment for Workout Fitness Exercise Kit (10kg Set (2.5X4) Home Gym Combo), Black View Details
₹5,359
|
Fitkit by Cult FT801 4 in 1 Manual Multifunction Non Electric Treadmill with (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Pushup Bar), 3 Level Inclination for Home Gym Fitness with 6 Months Warranty View Details
|
IRIS Equipment Home Gym Cross Trainer Elliptical Machine for Home Use - Smooth Quiet Driven Multifunction Aerobic Exercise Equipment View Details
₹29,999
|
HASHTAG FITNESS Abs Tower With 20In1 Incline Gym Bench,Gym Cable Attachments For Gym & Ground Pulley Handle, Black View Details
₹16,999
|
