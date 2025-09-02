These are my 8 favourite open source apps for Android in 2025

Open-source apps are a great alternative to stock apps that come pre-installed on our Android devices. They offer almost similar or sometimes better functionalities without serving you ads. Today, I am listing my favourite open-source apps for Android that offer unique features without compromising your privacy or costing you a single penny. My go-to open source apps for a better Android experience in 2025.

AdAway

If you are using a smartphone with a custom UI, then there may be a chance that you are seeing unnecessary ads popping up through the OS. AdAway is a popular open-source app that blocks ads throughout the system. You can use this app to block ads on browsers and even on apps, saving your data and privacy at the same time. The app works for both rooted and non-rooted devices, offering a much higher degree of control.

Automation

Automation is like an alternative to Samsung’s Routine feature, which is one of the best features of OneUI. This app lets you create automated tasks on Android based on triggers and actions. It can open apps, switch settings, send messages, and much more; the possibilities are endless. A very generic example is to put your phone on silent mode when you reach your workplace.

Librera Reader

Librera Reader is an ebook reader that supports multiple formats like PDF, EPUB, MOBI, and more. The user interface is really good; it has night mode, text-to-speech, and annotation. The app offers a very clutter-free library interface where all your documents are displayed. The best use case is to install it on an Android tablet and use it as an ebook reader.

OSS Document Scanner

There are a lot of document scanners for Android; even Google Drive apps have a built-in option to scan documents. But that tool is not very intuitive and doesn’t give you enough options to save, edit, or share the document. OSS Document Scanner is a really nice document scanner app that is powerful and also works offline.

DownloadNavi

DownloadNavi is an open-source download manager tool that is perfect for Android if you download large files regularly. This app is a lifesaver because not only does it boost the download speed, but it also gives you the option to pause and resume downloads anytime. It comes with a clean interface and it handles large files efficiently.

SimpleLogin

SimpleLogin is an open-source email alias manager which protects your privacy online. It lets you create temporary or permanent email aliases that forward emails to your real inbox. It shields your identity and also helps reduce spam mails in your inbox. The app supports custom domains and self-hosting for advanced users. The signup process is painless and it immediately creates an alias for you.

Fossify File Manager

If you use a Pixel smartphone or any other smartphone with a stock Android interface, then you know how bad the file manager app is on stock Android. File manager apps on the Play Store are good but come with a lot of ads, so install Fossify file manager on your Android. This app has no ads, no login required, and is also more powerful than stock apps.

LocalSend

LocalSend is another app that you will find on all of my open-source list articles. One of the main reasons is that it works on almost every platform available, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is a file-sharing app that makes sharing files painless across multiple platforms. It's free and straightforward and no signup is required; the only requirement is that both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network.