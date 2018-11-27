Telangana assembly elections 2018: Narendra Modi to amp up BJP campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in poll-bound Telangana’s Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state president, K Laxman, said Modi is also expected to address “a big public meeting” in Hyderabad on December 3. “The schedule (of the address) is yet to be confirmed.”

Modi will arrive in Telangana as the BJP has intensified its campaign ahead of the December 7 assembly elections and amid speculation about its tacit understanding with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

BJP chief, Amit Shah, addressed four rallies in the state at Parkal, Nirmal, Narayankhed and Dubbak on Sunday. He attacked the TRS for failing to fulfil its election promises and “appeasing Muslims” under its ally Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM)’s influence, singling out a state government proposal to give 12% quota to Muslims.

TRS chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hit back at Shah on Monday, saying the TRS will continue efforts to get quotas increased for Scheduled Tribes and Muslims. “Yesterday, their president also came... He spoke that we will not let Muslims get reservation... Amit Shah... You will not be in power. It is not you giving (something) and we taking it,” Rao said.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 08:18 IST