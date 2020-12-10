e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Second wave of coronavirus hits South Africa as cases surge

Second wave of coronavirus hits South Africa as cases surge

South Africa witnesses a second wave of coronavirus as the number of cases surged with per day infections exceeding 6,000.

world Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
Johannesburg
South Africa has declared a second wave of coronavirus as the number of cases surged with per day infections exceeding 6,000.
South Africa has declared a second wave of coronavirus as the number of cases surged with per day infections exceeding 6,000.(Unsplash)
         

South Africa has declared a second wave of coronavirus as the number of cases surged with the per day infections exceeding 6,000.

The deadly virus has so far infected 828,598 people and claimed 22,574 lives in South Africa.

“We are now experiencing a second wave,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

A total of 6,709 new cases were reported overnight. The virus also claimed 135 lives in the last 24 hours.

Daily cases peaked at around 15,000 in July.

The current positivity rate is 18 per cent, Mkhize said.

The second wave is being driven by Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, he said.

A seven-day moving average graph shows that the increases in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are exponential, the minister said.

“This means that we should expect faster rising numbers with a higher peak than in the first wave,” he said.

Mkhize expressed concern that in the last two days the peak of infections was among young people aged between 15 and 19.

“This is believed to be due to large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as wearing of masks, social distancing and hand and surface sanitising. This inevitably leads to super spreader events which spill over into the rest of the country as this age group is highly mobile and the majority of the carriers are asymptomatic,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
5th phase of DDC polls for 37 seats begin amid cash distribution allegations
5th phase of DDC polls for 37 seats begin amid cash distribution allegations
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In