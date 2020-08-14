e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Darshan on the wheels: Amid COVID-19, Kolkata offers drive-in Durga Puja

Darshan on the wheels: Amid COVID-19, Kolkata offers drive-in Durga Puja

So what if the pandal hopping, cultural events and feasting have been swept under the dark shadow of COVID-19? Three Durga puja committees in south Kolkata have found the perfect alternative ahead of the festival and offer a drive-in darshan.

travel Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Devotees will get a glimpse of Durga Puja in Kolkata but with a twist amid COVID-19.
Devotees will get a glimpse of Durga Puja in Kolkata but with a twist amid COVID-19. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Itishree001)
         

This year marks Satyajit Ray’s birth centenary and with Durga Puja coming up in October, three committees have joined hands to not only choose Apu Trilogy as the theme for the three marquees but also found an alternative to COVID-19 social distancing. Badamtala Ashar Sangha, 66 Palli and Kalighat Nepal Bhattacharjee Street Club are offering a drive-in darshan for Durga Puja this year in Kolkata for the event titled ‘Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor’.

It comes from a song featured in Satyajit Ray’s Goopi Gyne Bagha Byne and translates to ‘The King of Ghosts has Given Boons’. Texas resident Mridul Pathak, a patron of Badamtala Ashar Sangha, came up with the idea of a drive-in darshan amid COVID-19.

Pathak’s non-profit organisation International Foundation for Sustainable Development (IFSD) is in charge of the event. The three Durga puja committees are located within a 1 km stretch in south Kolkata and will follow the concept of drive-in darshan to avoid mass crowding near the pandals.

So what if the pandal hopping, cultural events and feasting have been swept under the dark shadow of COVID-19? The three Durga puja committees in south Kolkata have found the perfect alternative ahead of the festival by offering the drive-in darshan.

Devotees will be required to slow down their car when they enter the pandal, first of which will be Badamtala with scenes from Pather Panchali. Without stepping out, people can view the idols facing the lane and drive on to the next pandal which will be by 66 Palli with Aparajito.

The last in line will be the pandal by Nepal Bhattacharjee which will depict scenes of Apur Sansar. Since the drive-in route has been mapped in a certain way, all cars will be sanitised via a pipe shower before entering each puja pandal.

With thermal checking and hand sanitisation to be installed in place, a separate lane will be set up for pedestrians adhering to the norms of social distancing. No visitor will be allowed to go near the deities.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
LIVE: Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
LIVE: Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra
Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In