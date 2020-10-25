Delhi airport to soon start Covid-19 testing for international departures

travel

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 13:50 IST

International passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport will soon be able to get themselves tested for Covid-19 right before their departure, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre which operates the testing lab at the airport said on Saturday.

The Covid-19 testing facility, which started operating on September 12 at the Delhi airport, is available only for international arrivals currently.

Earlier in the day, Genestrings issued a press release saying, “The (testing) facility has now been extended to air travellers leaving India for other countries.” However, the company later revised its press release, saying that the testing facility “will soon” be extended to air travellers departing from India.

“Notably, international travel rules require passengers travelling from one country to another to produce Covid negative reports,” it added.

The lab uses RT-PCR tests and provides reports within 4-6 hours. “The test is available 24/7 and is priced at Rs 2,400 as mandated by the Delhi government,” the release said.

“As more people are now taking up international travel, Delhi Airport authorities felt the need to provide the testing facility to outbound passengers as well,” said Rajat Arora, Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) started the Covid-19 testing facility on September 12 at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which is a group company of Yashoda Hospitals.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July. India started scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter