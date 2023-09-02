Aditya L1 launch: Netizens wait eagerly for India’s maiden solar mission to begin

ISRO is gearing up for Aditya-L1 launch, India's maiden solar mission. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch today, September 2, at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. ISRO also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update about the mission. The image was posted by ISRO ahead of Aditya L1 launch. (X/@isro)

“A few quick facts: Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance.. The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study the outer atmosphere of the Sun. Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer,” the space agency wrote in a post.

With just a little over an hour to go, many people are taking to social media to share how they are waiting eagerly for the launch. From wishing for a successful launch to talking about this ambitious project by the space agency to mentioning that this mission will also be successful like Chandrayaan-3, people are sharing varied posts. India crafted history on August 23 by being the first country to land on the south pole of the Moon.

Take a look at what X users are saying ahead of Aditya L1 launch:

About Aditya L1 mission:

This is the first mission by ISRO to study the sun. As per ISRO, the “spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.” The satellite, when spaced in the halo orbit, will help in “observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON