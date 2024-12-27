Ahmedabad man spends ₹8 lakh buying gold coins on Swiggy Instamart, sets festive record
Ahmedabad man set a record, spending ₹8.3L on gold coins via Swiggy Instamart.
In the fast-paced world of online shopping, swift delivery has become a staple of consumer satisfaction. Swiggy Instamart's latest report for 2024 unveils intriguing insights into how Indians shopped this year, reflecting evolving habits and unique spending patterns.
Ahmedabad man’s Dhanteras splurge sets records
On Dhanteras, a man from Ahmedabad grabbed headlines by spending a jaw-dropping ₹8,32,032 on gold coins. His lavish purchase set the tone for India’s festive shopping spirit, where others focused on Diwali cleaning essentials, collectively spending over ₹45,00,000 on brooms in a single day.
Bengaluru tops in sexual wellness spending
Swiggy’s data revealed a fascinating statistic: one in every 140 orders included a sexual wellness product. Bengaluru emerged as the leader in this category, with condoms being the top choice in 2024.
Late-night cravings and secretive shopping
Night owls dominated Swiggy Instamart's order lists, with peak stealth shopping recorded between 10 pm and 11 pm. Popular picks included masala-flavoured chips, Kurkure, and flavoured condoms. Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru led the charge in these after-dark purchases.
Key highlights of Swiggy Instamart’s 2024 report
Biggest Spenders: Shoppers from Delhi and Dehradun collectively spent over ₹20 lakhs on kitchen staples like atta, milk, and oil.
Most Popular Items: Milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks topped the charts nationwide.
Mumbai’s Pet Lover: A pet enthusiast in Mumbai shelled out ₹15,00,000 on pet supplies, predominantly for dogs and cats.
Mumbai’s Tonic Water Obsession: The city spent ₹8,20,360 on tonic water in a single day, demonstrating an unexpected favourite.
Bulk Onion Purchase: Indians ordered 4,500 kgs of onions in just one hour on December 1, between 7 pm and 8 pm.
Record-breaking deliveries
The fastest delivery of the year occurred in Kochi, with a basket of Nendran bananas and red amaranthus reaching its destination in a mere 89 seconds, covering 180 metres. On the flip side, the cheapest order—a pencil sharpener priced at ₹3—came from a user in Hyderabad.
Swiggy Instamart's 2024 report offers a fascinating glimpse into how convenience, tradition, and modern needs blend seamlessly in India’s ever-evolving shopping landscape.