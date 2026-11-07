Argentina launches public recruitment for spies, receives over 40,000 applications in one day

"This measure is part of the process of increasing transparency and professionalizing the National Intelligence System, with a career based on merit, training and results," SIDE said on X.

Posters inspired by the famous American Uncle Sam recruitment image appeared across Buenos Aires and near universities, bearing the slogan "We are looking for the best."

According to a report by UPI , the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) launched the campaign on November 3, inviting citizens without previous intelligence experience to apply.

Argentina's intelligence agency received more than 40,000 applications in just 24 hours after launching its first public recruitment drive, despite warnings about demanding work and genuine risks.

"For the first time in its history, SIDE is opening a public recruitment process to join the National Intelligence Corps. Starting today and through Nov. 30, all Argentine citizens who have completed secondary school can apply," Intelligence Secretary Cristian Auguadra said, according to Clarín.

The response was immediate. In another post, the agency said: "We warned that it is hard work, that there are no fixed hours, that the demands are extreme and that the risks are real. Nevertheless, in just 24 hours, we have already received more than 40,000 applications from Argentines who want to work to defend the Argentine Republic."

Who can apply? According to SIDE's official recruitment website, applicants must be Argentine citizens with completed secondary education. They must also be prepared to relocate to Buenos Aires and pass medical, physical, psychological and security checks, including a background investigation.

The agency is seeking specialists in strategic analysis, technology, cyberintelligence, foreign languages, regional studies, operations and counterintelligence.

Candidates face initial profile screening and an online general knowledge examination. Successful applicants will undergo further written, physical and psychological assessments, followed by a personal interview.

Training does not guarantee employment Selected candidates may join the Basic Entry Course at the National Intelligence School. However, completing the training will not automatically lead to employment, with final appointments depending on performance and available vacancies.

SIDE has not disclosed the number of positions available or the salaries on offer, UPI reported.

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The public campaign has also faced criticism. Former SIDE director Miguel Ángel Toma acknowledged the need to rebuild the agency's workforce but questioned whether such a highly visible recruitment drive was appropriate for an intelligence organisation.