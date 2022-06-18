Home / Trending / Baby kangaroo’s reaction after tasting dirt may make you chuckle. Watch
Baby kangaroo’s reaction after tasting dirt may make you chuckle. Watch

The video of the baby kangaroo's reaction after tasting dirt was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the baby kangaroo.(Twitter/@SanAntonioZoo)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 03:49 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Many may have accidentally tasted dirt after tripping over while playing or doing something else. If you have too, then do you remember how you reacted at the moment? There is a possibility that this video will refresh your memory. Not just that, you may also end up relating to the hilarious clip. And, it involves a baby kangaroo.

San Antonio Zoological Society posted the video on their official Twitter page. They also shared a simple but funny caption. They explained that the video shows the expressions of a baby kangaroo. “Pyrite’s joey got some dirt in his mouth and had quite the reaction,” they tweeted along with a few laughing out loud emoticons.

The video opens to show the joey standing in its enclosure. Within moments, he licks some dirt off the ground. Take a look at the video to see what happens next and how he reacts:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,200 views and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Gee how did I get this stuff in my mouth,” joked a Twitter user. “Yeah that’s about what I do when I get dirt in my mouth,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

