Bangladesh coolie chases moving train after passenger refuses to pay: ‘My heart aches for him’

A young railway coolie in Dhaka station, Bangladesh, made a desperate run alongside a moving train after a passenger refused to pay. The video was posted on Facebook by Sojol Ali.(@Sojol Ali/Facebook)

The dramatic scene, captured on camera, shows the coolie sprinting beside the fast-moving train, repeatedly calling out and pointing toward a compartment where the passenger was seated. Despite his efforts, nobody inside the train responded.

The video was posted on Facebook by Sojol Ali. In the video, the person filming can be heard asking for the coolie’s phone number and offering to send the money directly after seeing the boy’s struggle.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

Social media reacts:

The video drew strong reactions online, with many people expressing outrage over the passenger’s behaviour.

Viewers praised the young vendor’s determination and courage, while others highlighted the need to treat vendors and coolies fairly and with respect.

One of the users commented, "I feel sorry for the man who didn’t pay, as he will face God's displeasure. May Allah bless the passenger who kindly asked the young coolie for his payment details."

A second user commented, "Very heartfelt video, my heart aches for this kid. Can someone please find him and pay him his dues?"

A third user commented, “What goes around always comes around, karma will take care of it surely.”

"Nothing in the world matters if one cannot be human first. Respect all, they all have their own struggles," another user commented.

The incident highlighted the tough daily life of small vendors and coolies who depend on each payment to make a living and often work in challenging and unsafe conditions.

Many social media users called the passenger’s behaviour "cruel" and “heartless.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)