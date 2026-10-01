Bengaluru landlord demands ₹70K rent, ₹4 lakh deposit for 2BHK, sparks debate: 'My apartment in France is cheaper'

He said that he eventually offered ₹65,000 with a three-month deposit, but the offer was rejected. “I walked away without regret,” he wrote.

“At this point, where do people think money is coming from? If I'm paying ₹70k for a 2BHK, I don't expect a palace. But I expect premium value— big rooms, proper furnishing, great facilities,” the user wrote.

The tenant shared that the landlord was asking for roughly ₹70,000 a month, including maintenance, while the deposit was around ₹3-4 lakh. He also claimed that the owner wanted an annual rent increase of around 7-8%, saying other landlords ask for 10%.

However, he said that two bedrooms were too small to comfortably accommodate a queen-size bed and a work desk. The apartment was also advertised as “fully furnished”, but according to the user, it had only one bed, two sofas and a very small television. “No fridge. No washing machine. No dining table. No bed in the second room. I've seen better-furnished PGs,” he wrote.

The tenant said that he found a 2BHK apartment in a location within walking distance of his office and was willing to pay a premium. “The flat had a nice decorated living room and balconies with good views,” he wrote.

Bengaluru’s rental market has once again sparked a discussion online after a tenant claimed that a landlord demanded a deposit of around ₹3-4 lakh for a 2BHK apartment with a monthly rent of nearly ₹70,000. In a Reddit post titled “Bangalore’s rental market is getting ridiculous”, the tenant shared his experience of flat hunting in the city, saying that he “walked out genuinely frustrated.

In the post, the Redditor said that the experience made them think about how much money tenants are prepared to spend on rent.

“What bothers me more is how casually tenants are willing to throw around this kind of money. IT salaries are not an infinite money source like they used to. Jobs aren't as predictable as they used to be, expenses keep rising, and there's no guarantee that your income will keep increasing every year. That ₹10–15k extra you're casually paying every month is money that could have gone into investments, savings or simply buying yourself more financial security,” the user wrote.

“So please question the rent. Measure the rooms. Check the furniture. Ask about maintenance, deductions and future increases. Compare similar flats. Negotiate. Don't just accept ‘This is Bangalore.’ If you're paying a premium, demand premium value. Maybe someone else will happily pay ₹70k for this flat. Good for them. But we should also be comfortable saying: This isn't worth ₹70k to me and walk away,” he concluded.

(Also Read: ‘No bachelors allowed’: Bengaluru entrepreneur asked to vacate flat after paying security deposit)

Social media reactions The post triggered several reactions from Reddit users, with some arguing that high rents continue because tenants are willing to pay them.

One user wrote, “The problem is someone will pay that much. I don’t know why people in Bangalore don’t negotiate. Not generalising but someone will book that flat and pay 70k.”

“Honestly it feels like you are stuck in an area because office is there and traffic makes it impossible to live a bit far. Similar to jail!” commented another.

“The actual Bangaloreans will never agree to pay the hideous amount landlords quote. Some might who are financially well off. But the high paying renters are always who come here for work. Every single person I've come across who pays ridiculous rent here are not from Karnataka. The landlords prefer outsiders cos they get on without a second thought. I've seen outsiders becoming landlords here and doing the same thing. Its a vicious circle,” wrote a third user.

“My apartment in France is cheaper than that and everyone earns more than 1.5lakh per month in France,” shared one user.

“If everyone collectively stops going for these prices, it’ll just come down. Thats what is happening in Hyderabad. People are okay to live in stand alone apartments & there’s just an over supply there,” wrote another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)