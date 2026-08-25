Bengaluru traffic police invite citizens to be 'cop for a day', internet says 'need this in Mumbai as well'

"Register through the BTP ASTraM app and be a Cop for the Day! Experience. Understand. Participate. Together, let's build a safer Bengaluru," the BTP added.

"Get a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by our traffic personnel, share your experiences and offer valuable suggestions for safer, smoother roads," the X post read

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has brought back its 'Cop for the Day' initiative, which will allow volunteers to act as citizen traffic cops for a day, giving them on-ground exposure to real traffic management during peak hours. The BTP announced the initiative on X, inviting Bengaluru residents to "step into the shoes of a Traffic Cop" and gain firsthand experience of the challenges involved in managing the city's traffic .

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In a video shared by the police department, an officer said the initiative had been successfully conducted earlier and was now being brought back. The officer said the programme would let citizens spend a day with traffic police personnel to understand their responsibilities and the challenges of managing Bengaluru's traffic.

The initiative also aims to help the traffic police understand citizens' experiences and perspectives, with feedback expected to improve traffic management and make Bengaluru's roads "safer and more efficient".

"We encourage you to come forward, participate and share your perspective with us. Together, let us work towards a safer and faster Bengaluru," the officer said.

According to a previous Hindustan Times report, participants will be selected after reviewing applications. Once chosen, citizens will receive hands-on training from traffic personnel before being stationed at selected junctions during rush hours.

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How did social media react? The initiative has sparked several reactions online, with many users welcoming the idea and calling for it to be introduced in other cities.

One user jokingly wrote, "All you wrong side drivers, get ready to have the WORST day of your lives."

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and former Infosys CFO, also welcomed the initiative while urging the police to focus on how personnel interact with citizens. "This is a very good initiative bringing police closer to citizens @blrcitytraffic. Also please have programs for police to be polite and helpful to citizens. Very many are coarse and disrespectful, rude!" he wrote.

Several users suggested that other tier-1 cities, including Mumbai and Pune, should also introduce a similar programme.

"Traffic COP for a Day??!! Need this in Mumbai as well. Would love to manage traffic for a day (few hours)! It's a great initiative so that everyone understands how difficult the job is or can be," one user commented.

"Launch this in Mumbai and I'll sign up myself. Nothing will give me more sadistic pleasure than penalising people who don't follow traffic rules - especially at the Andheri RTO junction - while our authorities happily turn a blind eye," wrote another.

"What a great initiative by Bengaluru Traffic Police! 'Cop for the Day' is a brilliant way to understand the challenges traffic police face every day by actually stepping into their shoes. Experiencing Bengaluru traffic from their perspective could give citizens a whole new appreciation for the work they do," said one user.

"This is a smart idea that Pune, Mumbai and all Tier-1 cities should seriously consider. Stand at one signal for two hours and watch bikes jump red lights and autos block the junction. You'll realise the problem isn't always the roads or traffic police. Sometimes, it's us," commented another.