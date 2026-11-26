When life took an unexpected turn for 37-year-old Moumita Nath after her husband died in a train accident in 2023, she found herself shouldering the responsibility of providing for her family. But she found an unlikely lifeline in the gig economy. To secure her daughter’s future and support her ageing in-laws, Moumita decided to become a delivery partner with Blinkit. What started as a financial necessity soon became a journey of resilience and rebuilding her life on her own terms. Moumita lives in Durgapur, West Bengal, with her 20-year-old daughter and ageing in-laws. more

According to Blinkit, Moumita lives in Durgapur, West Bengal, with her 20-year-old daughter and ageing in-laws. Following her husband’s death, she became the primary provider for the family. Determined to support them, she began looking for employment opportunities that would offer her a stable income without taking up most of her time.

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How did she land Blinkit job? Before joining Blinkit, Moumita worked at a dental clinic and later at a telecalling company. However, low salaries, long working hours and daily commuting made it difficult for her to find the right balance between work and family responsibilities. She continued switching jobs in search of better opportunities but struggled to find the stability she needed.

According to the company, Moumita eventually walked into a Blinkit dark store in her area and approached the manager to ask if she could join as a delivery partner. Looking for better earnings and greater flexibility, she decided to take up the opportunity.

Today, Moumita works flexible hours, choosing to take up deliveries from noon through the evening. The arrangement has allowed her to earn while also making time for her daughter and ageing in-laws. According to Blinkit, the opportunity has brought her a greater sense of financial stability and control over her schedule.

Looking ahead, Moumita has two important goals she hopes to fulfil. She wants to provide her daughter with a good education and, someday, build a home of her own. For her, becoming a delivery partner has offered more than an alternative source of income. It has given her the flexibility to manage her responsibilities while working towards a more secure future for her family.