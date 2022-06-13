Boy’s reaction on getting dog that he had been asking for will melt your heart

Dogs are such wonderful pets whose bond with their human’s kids is sweet and heart-warming to watch. Kids that grow up with dogs have a friend and companion with whom they can always play with. In a wholesome video posted on Instagram, a boy who had been asking for a dog for two years finally got his wish granted by his parents. His reaction on receiving the puppy will melt your heart.

The video was posted on the Instagram account ourlayeredhome on May 30. It has received more than 1.6 million views. “This boy has been asking for a dog for 2 years now. He wanted a sausage dog called Angus. So, today we surprised him with his new best friend!” says the text inserts on the video. When the boy realises that his family got him a dog that he had been asking for, at first, he stares in disbelief. Then he starts jumping with joy and says, “We finally got Angus.” The boy gives the dog a hug and it’s adorable to watch.

“COMPLETE. The missing piece to our puzzle. If you’ve been here a while you’ll know we’ve been blessed with our beautiful little boy Henry, and also that we won’t be having more. I’ve longed for him to have a little playmate, someone to make memories and an unbreakable bond with! For 2 years now he’s been stopping every dog walker we see to 1. Ask to stroke their dog and 2. To tell them he wants a ‘sausage dog called Angus.’ And after over a year of planning, today his dream came true! My dream came true too, a best friend for life for my little Hen. Our home and hearts are overflowing - tears of pure joy!” says a detailed caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Oh gosh that is the cutest thing ever. What a lucky dog to have so much love already,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh this has made my day! What a wonderful video,” posted another. “Aww Angus. Henry’s face just says it all! Such a special moment for you all! Dogs bring so much love to a family,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video of the boy who got his wish fulfilled?