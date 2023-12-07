close_game
News / Trending / Brain teaser: Can you solve this logical reasoning puzzle in a minute?

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 07, 2023 08:05 AM IST

This brain teaser was shared by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Instagram.

Are you someone who boasts about their logical reasoning skills? If yes, we have a brain teaser that might leave you perplexed. Are you up for solving this challenge?

Will you be able to solve it?
Will you be able to solve it?

This brain teaser was shared by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Instagram. The question states, “If a family has two children, and at least one of the children is a boy, what is the probability that the family has two boys?”

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained several likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this puzzle:

An individual wrote, “If there is a roughly 50% chance that any child born is a boy then the odds are 50% that the next one will be a boy.”

A second shared, “50%, because, if one is definitely a boy, there is only a boy-boy and girl-boy combo to choose from.”

A third commented, “I would say slightly higher than 50%, as some men only produce sperm of one gender, so those that do that have had their first male offspring would go on to skew the ratio slightly with future male offspring.”

What do you think is the correct solution?

