CV Raman’s 138th birth anniversary: Rare 1930 footage captures his arrival in Sweden for Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize has shared archival footage of Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman arriving in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1930 to receive his Nobel Prize in Physics. The video was posted on November 6, on the eve of Raman's 138th birth anniversary, which falls on November 7. The Nobel Prize marked CV Raman's 138th birth anniversary by sharing archival footage of his arrival in Stockholm in 1930. (X/@NobelPrize)

(Also read: Henri Kagan wins Nobel Prize at 95: Who are the oldest Nobel laureates in history?)

The black-and-white clip offers a glimpse of the scientist during his visit to Sweden, where he was honoured for his groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect.

Nobel Prize shares archival video of CV Raman Taking to X, the Nobel Prize's official account shared the footage with the caption: "On the eve of Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman's birthday, take a look at this clip from 1930 when Raman had just arrived in Stockholm, Sweden to receive his Nobel Prize at the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony on 10 December."

The footage shows Raman shortly after his arrival in Stockholm ahead of the award ceremony on December 10, 1930.

Take a look here at the post: