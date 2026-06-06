'Everyone here is wearing a helmet': Uttarakhand biker praises Kerala's road safety culture

An Uttarakhand biker has praised the road discipline in Kerala after noticing that almost every rider in Kochi was wearing a helmet and following traffic rules. The man, identified as Rohan Kumar Mandal, shared a video on Instagram while riding through the busy roads of Kochi. A biker was impressed to see nearly every rider in Kochi wearing helmets and following traffic rules. (Instagram/_rrr_056)

In the clip, Mandal appeared impressed by the way two wheeler riders followed safety rules. He said, "Everyone here is wearing a helmet. The rules and regulations in Kerala are on another level, brother. And most of the guys and girls have bought really nice, premium helmets around four to five thousand [Rupees], or even under that. Some of them that I've seen... oh man, I stopped in the wrong place. But some of them that I've seen, brother, are even up to 25k [Rupees] helmets. There's a craze here, a real craze."

(Also read: Watch: Elderly Kerala woman stands in front of moving scooter on footpath, forces rider back onto road)

Rider says Kerala has a helmet craze As he continued riding through Kochi, Mandal also spoke about the weather, traffic and the city’s surroundings. He said, "I'm really soaking in the environment here with my own eyes, with the dark clouds and everything. It feels so good. I'm feeling a bit better now. My mirror sticks out quite a bit, so sometimes I feel like it shouldn't bump into the mirror of another vehicle. There's so much traffic here."

Talking about his plan to move quickly through the city, he added, "I'm thinking, you know, let's bypass Kochi quickly, otherwise it will be a problem to leave from here in the morning. That's why I'm riding a bit more, thinking 'let's go, brother.' And there are so many canals and rivers here, I don't even know what all is coming up. Brother, what do people even do here? Bikes, scooties... I mean, there's an abundance of them here."

The clip was shared with the caption, "Kochi, Kerala peoples are following the rules and regulations off roads."

Watch the clip here: