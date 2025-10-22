‘Free electricity ka kya karu agar zinda nahi’: Reddit users as Delhi’s post-Diwali AQI dips with a vengeance

This Diwali, Delhi recorded its worst Air Quality Index (AQI) in five years, with pollution levels soaring to ‘severe’ levels. Despite restrictions on firecrackers and a 77.5 percent drop in stubble burning, an alarming spike was observed in pollution levels. The thick smog not only reduced visibility but also posed serious health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. The thick smog not only reduced visibility but also posed serious health risks. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Polluted mornings post-Diwali have been a recurring trend in Delhi for years. This year, the Supreme Court allowed residents to burst green crackers within a restricted time slot. However, colourful crackers were burst across the city even beyond the permitted hours.

Also read: Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ for 3rd straight day

Social media users questioned the BJP government over the rise in pollution levels.

How Reddit users reacted

‘’ The temperature has barely started dropping and already there is a layer of smog covering the city throughout the day.It constantly smells like you’re breathing in the air from an exhaust pipe of an old bus. I am sure Rekha Gupta is going to make things much worse for us this winter. She doesn’t even know what AQI stands for, has absolutely no plans for actually fixing pollution, has recommended only performative measures like putting air filter canons on top of buildings, ‘’ a frustrated user said.

‘’ During the last AAP government's tenure, the air pollution was unbearable, but the whole system aggressively targeted them. This was even true for the Yamuna water issue, where they sprayed a de-foaming chemical for "Chhath Puja" eveytime. The whole system ingrained a thought in people's minds that AAP was the sole culprit and targeted them day and night,’’ a second user questioned the ruling BJP government.

‘’ Guys what the actual fuck happened to Delhi . Why is everyone going bat shit crazy like how come saying no to crackers is a bad thing now like where is this coming from . I remember in school we were told not to burst crackers on diwali now i see comments out right going we will do it like bro , you are cooking yourself . What has changed that people are ready to burn themselves up for crackers ?’’ a third user wrote on social media platform Reddit.

" Why are people silent on this they should question the government what are they doing ,free water and electricity ka kya krunga agar Zinda hi nhi rahunga?'' another frustrated user wrote.

Also read: Delhi wakes up to toxic air after Diwali, AQI turns 'severe' in several places

Delhi AQI on Wednesday

Delhi’s pollution levels remained “very poor” for a third straight day on Wednesday, even as the 24-hour rolling average air quality index (AQI) was 333 at 10am, compared to 351 at 4pm on Tuesday, the season’s highest so far. On Diwali day, the AQI was 345, as the air quality deteriorated to the “very poor” zone for the first time .

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.