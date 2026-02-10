German woman loses credit card, praises support from Indian friends: 'Never experienced more help than in India'

A German woman has shared a heartwarming story of friendship and generosity in India after losing her only credit card during a trip. The video showed screenshots revealing her friends’ concern and the practical assistance they offered. (@jennijigermany/Instagram)

In a video that has been widely shared on Instagram, 29-year-old Jennifer from Berlin recalled the tense moment when she realised her credit card was gone, and the incredible support she received from her friends in India.

“Based on a true story. Never experienced more help than in India,” the caption of the post reads.

The video opens with her sharing the moment of panic, before highlighting the incredible support she received.

Support from friends in India: In the video, the text overlay reads: “Never underestimate Indian friends and their willingness to help.”

The video then showed screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends, revealing the outpouring of concern and practical assistance she received.

Her Indian friends immediately offered support, constantly checked in with updates, and even shared their UPI IDs to make transferring money easy and convenient.

“All of my friends made sure I was secured with enough financial support to complete my trip,” she adds.

Jennifer emphasised that she didn’t have to worry for even a second, as her friends ensured she had the financial support needed to continue her trip.

“I literally didn’t even have to worry for 1 second. This kind of helping back-up system is incredible!”

She also mentioned that she had already repaid them later, highlighting the trust and generosity of those who helped.

The video struck a chord with viewers, with many praising the sense of community and the willingness of her friends.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: German woman, 26, travels to Pakistan to marry man, 22, she met playing Roblox