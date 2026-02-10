German woman loses credit card, praises support from Indian friends: 'Never experienced more help than in India'
A foreign traveller from Berlin lost her credit card in India but received incredible help from Indian friends.
A German woman has shared a heartwarming story of friendship and generosity in India after losing her only credit card during a trip.
In a video that has been widely shared on Instagram, 29-year-old Jennifer from Berlin recalled the tense moment when she realised her credit card was gone, and the incredible support she received from her friends in India.
“Based on a true story. Never experienced more help than in India,” the caption of the post reads.
The video opens with her sharing the moment of panic, before highlighting the incredible support she received.
Support from friends in India:
In the video, the text overlay reads: “Never underestimate Indian friends and their willingness to help.”
The video then showed screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends, revealing the outpouring of concern and practical assistance she received.
Her Indian friends immediately offered support, constantly checked in with updates, and even shared their UPI IDs to make transferring money easy and convenient.
“All of my friends made sure I was secured with enough financial support to complete my trip,” she adds.
Jennifer emphasised that she didn’t have to worry for even a second, as her friends ensured she had the financial support needed to continue her trip.
“I literally didn’t even have to worry for 1 second. This kind of helping back-up system is incredible!”
She also mentioned that she had already repaid them later, highlighting the trust and generosity of those who helped.
The video struck a chord with viewers, with many praising the sense of community and the willingness of her friends.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.
Also Read: German woman, 26, travels to Pakistan to marry man, 22, she met playing Roblox
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users quickly reacted to the video, with many expressing admiration for the quick and generous support she received.
Comments highlighted the warmth, helpfulness, and strong sense of community among her friends.
Also Read: German woman captures her stunned reaction to chaotic Delhi traffic, calls it a real life ‘roller coaster’
One of the users commented, “My first week in India and I lost my purse (it had my credit cards and corporate id) on a bus in Bangalore, the guy who found it came to my office the next morning to return it.”
A second user commented, “Indian hospitality is unmatched in the entire world. So glad everything worked out well for you in the end.”
A third user commented, “Only possible in India !!!”
“Foreigners get VIP treatment in India,” another user commented.