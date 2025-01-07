Gurgaon vanishes in winter fog: Author's haunting balcony photo stuns social media

As Delhi-NCR continues to shiver under intense cold wave conditions, a thick blanket of fog has enveloped the national capital and it surrounding areas. Many residents have taken to social media to share videos and photos of buildings shrouded in thick fog, becoming almost invisible. A photo shared by Indian journalist and writer Manu Joseph shows the intensity of fog in Gurgaon with almost no buildings visible.(X/manujosephsan)

A photo shared by Indian journalist and writer Manu Joseph shows the intensity of fog in Gurgaon with almost no buildings visible. "Gurgaon this month. The best thing about the winter in Gurgaon is you don't see half of Gurgaon," he wrote sharing a photo from his balcony showing cloud-like fog shrouding everything around with just one high-rise poking out of the sea of fog.

Internet stunned by photo

The stunning yet haunting view from the balcony gained the attention of many, who were awestruck by the ethereal and dream-like photo.

"Looks like a cruise ship," said one user while a second user joked: "Old: The tip of the iceberg. New: The tip of Gurgaon."

Another user, who was shocked by the visuals said, "Looks like you can't see 90% of your city."

One user ever compared the visuals to Netflix's cyberpunk series Altered Carbon. "Same Energy. The Aerium, Altered Carbon (Netflix)," he wrote sharing a still from the show.

Many were intrigued by the location of the flat that seemed to be situated even higher than clouds. "Friend said that pollution decreases in Gurgaon above 10th floor. And one must purchase flats accordingly. This true?" one of them asked.

"Which Apartment? Which floor? Anything less than 25 whether Camellias or any other, the view is depressing!" said another.

Some users also chose to dismiss the photo calling it fake and digitally altered

"Please understand that Air purifiers can only remove particulate matters. They can' t filter dangerous gases such carbon monoxide from air. You can't lock yourself on the 50th floor of Camellias, install air purifier & delude yourself in to thinking that air pollution is solved," warned one comment.

