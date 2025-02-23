Hardik Pandya dismisses Babar Azam in style, sparks meme fest on X: 'Plastic king'

The fierce cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan hit new heights on Sunday during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as Hardik Pandya dismissed Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam in a dramatic fashion. The moment, coupled with Pandya’s bold send-off, set social media ablaze. Hardik Pandya's fiery delivery that dismissed Babar Azam ignited a wave of memes on the internet.(AFP)

Pandya strikes as Babar falls early

Pakistan made a steady start after skipper Mohammad Rizwan opted to bat first. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq looked to build a solid partnership, showing signs of stability against the Indian attack. However, Hardik Pandya’s fiery spell soon turned the tide.

Babar, who had been in fine touch, scoring 23 runs off 26 balls with five boundaries, attempted to drive a slightly back-of-length delivery from Pandya. Unfortunately for him, the ball caught the outside edge, and KL Rahul took a sharp catch behind the stumps. The wicket brought Pakistan's score to 41/2 in the ninth over, shifting the momentum in India's favour.

Pandya’s "Bye-Bye" gesture ignites debate

As India erupted in celebration, Pandya added a personal touch to the moment—waving ‘bye-bye’ at Babar as the Pakistan captain walked back to the pavilion. The gesture, filled with aggression and confidence, instantly caught the attention of cricket fans across the world.

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with memes and heated discussions taking over. While some praised Pandya’s fiery spirit, others debated whether the send-off was in the spirit of the game. Regardless of the differing opinions, the incident has become one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament.

With Pakistan losing a crucial wicket early, India gained a strong grip on the game. Having already registered a dominant victory over Bangladesh in their previous encounter, India entered this match as favourites.