In Bengaluru, over 200 devotees bring old religious photos, idols to a temple for respectful disposal

More than 200 people gathered at a temple in Bengaluru last Saturday for an event promoting the respectful disposal of sacred images and idols. The event, called Udhvasana, is an initiative of a non-profit organisation called HSR Citizen Forum. Bengaluru's Udhvasana event drew more than 200 devotees last Saturday

HSR Citizen Forum, founded by Dr Shanthi Tummala, has been active for the last 30 years. In recent years, it has started a novel initiative to tackle a problem faced by many devotees: how to correctly and respectfully dispose of old idols and images of Gods.

Last Saturday’s event at a temple in HSR Layout proved just how many devotees are keen for a solution.

HT.com spoke to Suma Sarjapura, an executive committee member of the HSR Citizen Forum, to understand why the initiative matters and what happens to the religious memorabilia that is collected.

What is the point of Udhvasana? Suma Sarjapura explained that the issue of respectful disposal of sacred artefacts came up when the group was discussing solid waste management. “We were thinking how to dispose of these divine photos and divine idols, which are just left under trees and on the streets,” she said.

“Most of the divine idols and photos are discarded there. We always wondered how to rightly dispose of them because these are religious and a lot of religious sentiments are associated with them.”

Udhvasana is an initiative to solve this problem by ensuring that the sacred idols do not end up in landfill. Sustainability is at the heart of this initiative, Sarjapura added.