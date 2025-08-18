Indian man who almost lost his hand in brutal machete attack granted 2-year visa extension in Australia

An Indian man received an extended Australian visa after he nearly lost a hand in an alleged machete attack. According to reports, the government considered his case on compassionate grounds and extended his visa. Saurabh Anand was allegedly attacked by a group of five teenagers with a machete outside a shopping mall in Australia. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Taylor Daugherty)

Saurabh Anand was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers at a shopping centre in Altona Meadows, in Victoria, about a month ago, reported ABC News. Five teenagers are charged in the alleged attack, and police also arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the case.

How does his visa extension help?

Anand was facing deportation as his visa was about to expire in August. However, he was granted extension to help him continue his medical treatments in Australia. Though the extension will allow him to stay in the country for two more years, he is reportedly on the pathway to permanent residency.

Saurabh Anand on his visa extension:

“This is a moment where I feel relieved that the government and the community has come together to support me through one of the most horrifying moments in my life,” Anand said.

He added, “There are still good people out there who want to take care of each other, and we are a part of a community that could stand together.”

Local MP speaks out:

Local MP Tim Watts shared an Instagram post about Anand, revealing what he told the Indian man after meeting him.

“When I met with Saurabh I had one message for him: ‘You’re not alone. No one should have had to experience what you did, but everyone in our community in Melbourne’s west is with you for your recovery’,” Watts wrote.

“My office has been doing everything we can to support Saurabh through this traumatic time. I’m relieved that thanks to this Ministerial intervention, he no longer has to worry about his visa status and can now focus on his recovery,” Watts added.

Reportedly, Anand is experiencing a rapid decline in his health due to pain and severe injuries.