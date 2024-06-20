Indian-origin boy, 12, makes history as youngest graduate of US school, set to attend NYU

Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, is all set to script history as the youngest student to graduate from a Long Island high school next week. Not just that, Bari will also attend New York University (NYU) this fall to study maths and physics, where he received full scholarship. The child prodigy shared about his achievements in a post on Facebook and expressed gratitude towards his parents. The 12-year-old attributes his achievements to his mother, father and brother. (Facebook/Suborno Isaac Bari)

“At 12 years of age, I’m in Grade 12 at Malverne High School. Next month is my graduation. Today, we had a graduation Rehearsal at Malverne High School. I will be the first American (from Indian Subcontinent) who will be graduating from High School at 12 years old,” wrote Suborno in a Facebook post.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He further shared that he is set to attend New York University (NYU) this fall: “By the way, I already got accepted at New York University (NYU) with a full scholarship to pursue a BS in maths and physics. It would not have been possible without the hard work of my mom, dad and brother.”

Suborno also expressed gratitude towards his father, Rashidul Bari. “My dad worked for me like a cab driver: every day, he drove me from Malverne High School to Stony Brook University (40 miles) and then from Stony Brook University to NYU (60 miles) and then NYU to home (20 miles). Even cab drivers don't drive 120 miles every day. Thank you, dad,” he further said.

Take a look at the Facebook post below:

According to a report by the New York Post, Bari authored two books and taught college classes in India. The child prodigy skipped classes twice - first from 4th to the 8th grade, and then from 9th to 12th grade.

“(I want to) help people around the world understand maths and science. My goal is to be a professor and try to help those in need of a good resource,” Suborno told ABC 7.

Speaking about her genius child, Bari’s mother, Shaheda Bari, told ABC 7, “He was always one step forward, and then I talked to my husband and said he was like different. He's not like other kids.”

Not just Suborno’s parents but his teachers, too, find him one of a kind. “We've had some smart cookies in these halls and sent some kids on to Princeton and Harvard. We've sent some heavy hitters to some great schools and Suborno is just a unique case,” Patrick Nolan, his AP chemistry teacher, told the outlet.

Not only Suborno’s family and teachers but also former US President Barack Obama are in awe of his intellect. Obama sent him a signed letter when he was four, acknowledging his intellectual gift.