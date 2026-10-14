Indian-origin CTO of Palantir claims AI researchers are taking up smoking for this bizarre reason
Why are some AI researchers taking up smoking? Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar calls it a mass delusion driven by faith in AI.
Palantir Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Shyam Sankar, during a recent interview, claimed that some researchers in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) have taken up smoking to prove their trust in the tech. He said that the researchers did so as they are confident that AI will cure cancer.
During his interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation”, the Mumbai-born CTO cited the example while talking about “mass psychosis”. He said, “So many researchers have started smoking as a way of signaling to other researchers how much they believe in AI.”
“I’m showing you my chips are all in. So there is kind of this mass psychosis, social delusion around it,” he added.
His remark created a chatter on social media, with some questioning the reality behind his statement. In response to one such tweet on X, Sankar shared a tweet from Vlad Tenev, the CEO of Robinhood, a US-based financial technology services company.
In his tweet, Tenev wrote, “Hearing more and more AI researchers are taking up smoking … superintelligence is near.”
Last month, Business Insider reported that some startup founders have taken up smoking as a way of networking. One founder, Avi Schiffmann, cited an essay by a popular writer in the AI crowd and said, “By the time you do get lung cancer, our AI robots are supposed to have cured that.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More