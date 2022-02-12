Rohit Sharma shares unseen picture of players watching IPL 2022 auction with this caption

IPL 2022 Auction: Since morning, the IPL franchises are splurging big money to acquire some of the most skilled cricketers. Today is the first day of the two-day event that is taking place in Bangalore. In this mega auction, ten franchises are taking part, including the two new teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Various social media platforms are also abuzz with posts related to the event. From sharing their reactions to the various player-team combos to simply voicing their opinions, people are posting different types of shares. Amid those, an Instagram Stories by Rohit Sharma has captured people’s attention. It shows a few players watching the IPL mega auction.

India's new white-ball leader, shared the picture about four hours ago with a caption. He wrote, “Some tensed and some happy faces.” He also shared two emoticons with the caption.

As for the picture, it shows six team India players sitting on a couch. They are seen watching the IPL mega auction. The picture shows Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav sitting together.

Take a look at the image posted by Rohit Sharma:

IPL 2022 auction: The image posted by Rohit Sharma shows Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav.(Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were retained by Mumbai Indians for 16 crore and 8 crore, respectively. Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for 16 crore. As for Ishan Kishan, he was picked by Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur are yet to be up for auction.

