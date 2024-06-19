Jodhpur man beats the heat by installing makeshift shower on scooter: Viral video

As over 50 per cent of northwest India is experiencing its hottest spell since 1951, residents are finding innovative ways to beat the heat. So when a man in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur had to step out in this scorching heat, he came up with a creative plan. The man installed a makeshift shower to seek respite from the heat and a video of the same has gone crazy viral on the Internet. Jodhpur: Man seeking respite from scorching heat through the makeshift shower. (Instagram/@fun.with.singh)

The now-viral video was shared on the Instagram page, ‘Fun with Singh’, with the caption, “Garmi go.”

The video opens to show a man getting drenched in water through a makeshift shower installed on his scooter. As the video goes on, the camera pans to show the setup of the “jugaad” shower, which involves a pipe and a small shower attached to a blue-coloured water can. As the man enjoys his ride, many look at him in amusement. Some even record him and his makeshift shower on their smartphones.

The video was shared on June 3 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 22 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

