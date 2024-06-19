Jodhpur man beats the heat by installing makeshift shower on scooter: Viral video
Jodhpur: The makeshift shower set-up, as seen in the viral video, includes a pipe, a small shower, and a plastic water can.
As over 50 per cent of northwest India is experiencing its hottest spell since 1951, residents are finding innovative ways to beat the heat. So when a man in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur had to step out in this scorching heat, he came up with a creative plan. The man installed a makeshift shower to seek respite from the heat and a video of the same has gone crazy viral on the Internet.
The now-viral video was shared on the Instagram page, ‘Fun with Singh’, with the caption, “Garmi go.”
The video opens to show a man getting drenched in water through a makeshift shower installed on his scooter. As the video goes on, the camera pans to show the setup of the “jugaad” shower, which involves a pipe and a small shower attached to a blue-coloured water can. As the man enjoys his ride, many look at him in amusement. Some even record him and his makeshift shower on their smartphones.
Watch the viral video below:
The video was shared on June 3 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 22 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.
Check out how people reacted to this makeshift shower below:
“Ye technique India se bahar nahi Jani chahiye [This technique should not go out of India],” posted an individual.
Another Instagram user added, “Man rocks, people shock.”
“He is a legend,” said a third individual.
“Super idea garmi se bachne ke lie [Super idea to avoid the heat],” commented a fourth Instagram user.
A fifth social media user wrote, “Bahut achcha idea hai [Very nice idea].”
