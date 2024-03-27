Man claims Uber driver in Delhi scammed him by showing fake screenshot, shares how company reacted

A man took to Reddit to share a few screenshots and claimed that an Uber driver scammed him after he took a ride from Delhi's IGI airport. The man also posted about what happened when he reached out to Uber to get a refund for the excess money he had paid. The image shows a screenshot a man shared on Reddit claiming that an Uber driver in Delhi scammed him. (Screengrab (Reddit))

"So I booked a trip from IGI airport in Delhi to my home on the 24th night around 10:30. The app showed around ₹340 for an Uber Go, so I booked that. When I reached my destination, the driver asked me for ₹648," the Reddit user wrote.

Following this, the driver claimed that the amount increased due to "Wait charges". Unwilling to "create a scene at the time", the man asked the driver to show his payment screen, took a picture of it, and cleared the payment.

The next day, when the customer checked the picture, he noticed that the spelling of his name was wrong. Suspicious, he visited the app, and it showed that the Uber driver collected only ₹127.48 from him for the ride. Later, he contacted the company but "only got a refund of only ₹127.08".

"The driver supposedly used a spoof app to show wrong payment information. I guess he was not in his senses and typed the wrong name. He even talked so much while travelling to distract us into thinking he's a good person," the Reddit user added. He wrapped up his post with a few screenshots.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared about 15 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 550 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. A few also shared similar stories of getting scammed.

What did Reddit users say about this post on an Uber ride?

"I have heard from the Uber representative at the IGI airport that the drivers don't accept rides with non-cash modes of payment. You would have to wait for an hour to get a ride. So it's a catch-22," shared a Reddit user.

"I recommend filing a case with the consumer court app (NCH) and making this driver's car number, name, and other details public on social media along with all these screenshots. He might be scamming lots of people daily," added another.

"Thanks for sharing this, bro. I will definitely be looking for things like these. Appreciate your effort to spread awareness about these scams," joined a third.

"The same thing happened to me once when I was returning from IGI airport. My colleague had booked the cab, and he got off early, and mine was the last stop. The driver showed me the same kind of screen as you. I told my friend about the same and asked him to file a complaint. Don't know if he did or not," expressed a fourth.

"I also had the exact same experience from T2. The Uber app showed around ₹300 when I booked. But in the end, the driver showed me the amount of ₹760. Also, my internet was not working then, so the app wasn't updating. I paid ₹760 and left. After some time, I opened the Uber app when the internet started working. The amount paid shown in the app was around ₹150, and after complaining, they refunded me ₹150," wrote a fifth.