This quirky QR code rangoli has a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah twist. Watch

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 05:16 PM IST

Rangolis making is the time when many get to show off their talent. A recent QR code rangoli has caught the attention of netizens.

Man makes QR code rangoli.(Instagram/@rohannagpal26)
ByVrinda Jain

Diwali is when most of us are excited about new outfits, good food, and a wholesome time with friends and family. But for some people, Diwali is also the day they showcase their artistic skills. Many people make stunning rangolis with different colours and different patterns. While we are used to seeing those flowers and other shapes, have you ever come across a QR code rangoli? No, right? Well, a video that is doing rounds on the internet shows a QR code rangoli.

In a video uploaded by Rohan Nagpal you can see a person recording a video outside his home. They then take the camera towards this unique rangoli and scans the code. Once it is scanned, the QR code leads to a scene from the show Tarak Mehta ka oolta chashma. In the scene, Tarak Mehta's character is singing happy Diwali.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than four lakh times and has 42,000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Not an ordinary Jetha fan." A second person said, "Next level Rangoli bro." "Woahh, what an idea," added a third. A fourth said, "Hahaha this is so good."

diwali qr code
