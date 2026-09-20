Man says one ‘good job’ from manager can heal 10 days of overthinking: ‘Literally means the world’

A Mumbai man has shared a relatable take on workplace appreciation, saying that even a single positive comment from a manager can stay with an employee for an entire week. A man explained how a simple “good job” from a manager had made a stressful work week feel much better. (Instagram/_whereisrohit)

(Also read: ‘I don’t enjoy going to work anymore’: Employee asks if leaving micromanaging manager is worth a 15-20% pay cut)

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Panchal shared a video about how employees often save or take screenshots of compliments received from their managers, simply because such feedback can sometimes be hard to come by.

‘We take a screenshot’ In the video, Panchal said, "We all have done this once: whenever we get a good comment from our manager, we take a screenshot. We feel good about that entire week just because of that one comment, because down the line, we know that how rare it is to get a good feedback from your manager."

He went on to say that employees may put in long hours and give their best to a task, but discussions at work can still end up focusing on one mistake rather than the overall effort.

"Because in majority of the cases, even if you work so hard, you work the entire night, you do your ass off, but the meeting is still about that one mistake in the entire work. Somehow, getting that one good feedback literally means the world to us. The entire week feels so good about it," he added.

Panchal shared the clip with the caption, "One genuine “good job” from your manager heals 10 days of overthinking."

Watch the clip here: