Mark Zuckerberg’s old hoodie sells for over $15,000 at auction, Meta CEO says ‘I wore this all the time’

An old hoodie belonging to Mark Zuckerberg fetched over $15,000 at an auction last week. According to Business Insider, the hoodie – a relic from the early days of Facebook – went under the hammer with a handwritten note from the Meta founder. Mark Zuckerberg's old hoodie has fetched over $15,000 in an auction (File Photo)

“One of my favorite old-school Facebook hoodies. I wore this all the time in the early days. It even has our original mission statement on the inside lining. Enjoy! — Mark Zuckerberg,” read the note from the billionaire. The note was written on Facebook stationery and went to the buyer whose name has not been disclosed.

Hoodie auction

Mark Zuckerberg’s hoodie was sold by Julien's Auctions on Thursday as part of its "Spotlight: History and Technology" auction.

It was estimated to fetch between $1,000 and $2,000 but blew past that estimate to finally be sold for $15,875. It received a total of 22 bids.

It is believed that Zuckerberg wore the hoodie regularly in 2010, which was also the year he was named Time's Person of the Year.

The listing page of the auction house described it as “a black Alternative brand hoodie, custom-made with a 2010 Facebook mission statement logo printed on the interior lining.”

“This hoodie was worn by Facebook co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg on numerous occasions during 2010, the same year that saw the release of the award-winning biographical drama The Social Network (Columbia Pictures, 2010) as well as the same year that Zuckerberg appeared on the cover of Time Magazine as "Person of The Year."

“The provenance of the hoodie is well-documented, with multiple articles published about how the consignor won it on Facebook Marketplace after it was posted there by Zuckerberg to commemorate the social media platform's 20th anniversary,” the listing further revealed.

The proceeds from the auction will go towards funding extracurricular activities for schoolchildren in Texas.