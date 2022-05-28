Meet the world's 'oldest dog living' a 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier named Pebbles

A 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier from South Carolina, USA, recently grabbed the title of the oldest dog living. Named Pebbles, the dog has now created a buzz among people. A post shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog details how she "couldn't be happier" after receiving this tremendous honour.

“Pebbles is officially the oldest living dog! Thank you Guinness world records for this tremendous honor and the beautiful plaque you sent us! Pebbles couldn't be happier!” reads the caption of the post which is shared along with a picture of the adorable doggo.

The news of Pebbles' getting the title took everyone by surprise because a few days ago, Guinness World Records (GWR) certified a 21-year-old pooch named Toby Keith as the oldest dog living. This news prompted Pebbels' humans to contact the organisation, who then transferred the title to her.

“Born 28 March 2000, the four-pound Toy Fox Terrier is an astonishing 22 years and 59 days old and still showing the world that anything is paw-sible,” reported Guinness World Records in a blog post.

The pooch's humans are Bobby and Julie Gregory. They were at home when the news of the former oldest dog living broke, and they realised that Pebbles was older. “Bobby was sitting on the couch, and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record. When I saw TobyKeith's story all over the news, I applied,” Julie said to Guinness World Records.

The organisation's blog post further mentioned how the family adopted the pooch. “Pebbles' family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by,” the blog explained.

“She was jumping and barking so much at Bobby that he had no choice but to pick her up and check her out. It was instant love the second the two met,” they quoted Julie.

According to the doggo's humans, Pebbles spends her days listening to country music and sleeping until 5:00 pm. She doesn't play with toys but loves to snuggle under blankets, venture into the backyard to play under the tree and take walks with Bobby. “Pebbles became a widow in 2017 after her 16-year-old 'husband' Rocky; also a Toy Fox Terrier passed away. The two had 24 puppies together across three different litters,” GWR continued in the blog post.

“We are truly honored. Pebbles has been with us through everything; ups and downs, good times and bad, and she has always been the beacon of our lives,” Julie told Guinness World Records.

Take a look at the pooch below:

“You're our hope Pebbles! Congrats again!” posted an Instagram user. “Woo hoo Pebbles,” commented another with a heart emoticon. “Wowsers!” commented a third.

