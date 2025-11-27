Mumbai's Bandra–Worli Sea Link vanishes in smog in viral before–after photo: 'Change says everything'

A before-and-after picture of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link has ignited conversations around Mumbai’s worsening air quality. The post features two images taken exactly a month apart, October 26 and November 26, from the same Bandra viewpoint.(X/@mumbaiheritage)

Shared by X handle Mumbai Heritage, the post features two images taken exactly a month apart, October 26 and November 26, from the same Bandra viewpoint.

In the first photograph, the sea link stands out clearly against the skyline. In the second, it is barely visible, swallowed by a thick layer of haze.

“The change says everything,” the caption read, and many online agreed.

According to the Sameer App, Mumbai’s air quality touched 198 late Wednesday night, with Malad West (AQI 308) and Borivali East (AQI 303) breaching the “very poor” category. By Thursday morning, parts of the city’s AQI slightly improved to 182, still in the “unhealthy” range.

‘Air was bad long before Ethiopia’s volcano erupted’

Against this backdrop, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday questioned authorities over Mumbai’s consistently deteriorating air quality.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was hearing multiple petitions filed in 2023 highlighting dangerous pollution levels in the city.

During the hearing, the state government suggested that the recent eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, which sent ash 14 km into the atmosphere, had worsened Mumbai’s smog. The court was not convinced.

The bench noted that air quality in the city had been poor “much before the volcanic ash development” and remarked:

“Even before this eruption, if one stepped out, visibility was poor beyond 500 metres.”

The volcano, which erupted on Sunday for the first time in recorded history, pushed a plume reportedly as far as the Indian subcontinent. Experts noted, however, that it had no major impact on India’s already-degraded AQI, including in Delhi.

Senior advocates Darius Khambata and Janak Dwarkadas, representing the petitioners, pointed out that Mumbai’s AQI had been consistently above 300 this month.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

(With agency inputs)

