Nancy Tyagi becomes the face of famous jewellery brand. Internet says ‘hard work has paid off’

Social media influencer Nancy Tyagi, who rose to fame after walking the red carpet at Cannes in her self-stitched outfit, is now the face of a renowned jewellery brand. Tyagi took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 2.7 million followers. She also expressed that all the steps she took, the struggles she faced, and the support of the people made it possible. Nancy Tyagi posing against the lightbox that has her poster. (Instagram/@nancytyagi___)

“Seeing my face up there fills my heart with gratitude and emotion. It’s a beautiful reminder that every step, every struggle, and every bit of support has brought me to this incredible moment,” wrote Tyagi while sharing pictures on Instagram.

The pictures were taken a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 6.4 lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“You deserve much more. It’s just the beginning,” posted an individual.

Another added, “You go, girl. Your hard work has paid off.”

“Keep shining girl,” said a third.

A fourth posted, “This is so special.”

“I got goosebumps looking at this post. Wish you all the good things in your life, girl,” said a fifth.

A sixth expressed, “Internet, we made the right person famous.”

Delhi-based fashion blogger Nancy Tyagi is known for her impressive DIY skills. She regularly shares videos and pictures of stunning outfits she creates from scratch - from buying the material herself to precisely cutting and sewing it. Over the years, she has even recreated iconic looks sported by celebrities from across the world.