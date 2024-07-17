Nancy Tyagi becomes the face of famous jewellery brand. Internet says ‘hard work has paid off’
Nancy Tyagi, who is known for creating outfits from scratch, is now the face of a famous jewellery brand.
Social media influencer Nancy Tyagi, who rose to fame after walking the red carpet at Cannes in her self-stitched outfit, is now the face of a renowned jewellery brand. Tyagi took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 2.7 million followers. She also expressed that all the steps she took, the struggles she faced, and the support of the people made it possible.
Read| Who is Nancy Tyagi? Indian influencer who stitched a 20 kg dress for her Cannes 2024 debut
“Seeing my face up there fills my heart with gratitude and emotion. It’s a beautiful reminder that every step, every struggle, and every bit of support has brought me to this incredible moment,” wrote Tyagi while sharing pictures on Instagram.
Take a look at the pictures here:
The pictures were taken a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 6.4 lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
Also Read| Nancy Tyagi dazzles again with yet another DIY Cannes outfit. Watch how she made it
Check out how people reacted to this Instagram post:
“You deserve much more. It’s just the beginning,” posted an individual.
Another added, “You go, girl. Your hard work has paid off.”
“Keep shining girl,” said a third.
A fourth posted, “This is so special.”
“I got goosebumps looking at this post. Wish you all the good things in your life, girl,” said a fifth.
A sixth expressed, “Internet, we made the right person famous.”
Delhi-based fashion blogger Nancy Tyagi is known for her impressive DIY skills. She regularly shares videos and pictures of stunning outfits she creates from scratch - from buying the material herself to precisely cutting and sewing it. Over the years, she has even recreated iconic looks sported by celebrities from across the world.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world