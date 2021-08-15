Nasa posts how fire takes a different form in microgravity, intriguing share goes viral

“Humans have been playing with fire since the beginning of time,” this is how Nasa started a recent post explaining how fire takes a different form in microgravity. The post is complete with an incredible image of flames in microgravity. There is a possibility that the share will leave you astonished.

In their descriptive caption, the space agency shared, “In reduced gravity the flame looks a lot different from those seen here on Earth. The familiar shape we know is due to the way hot gasses from the flame rise while gravity pulls cooler denser air to the bottom of the flame. In microgravity, this flow doesn’t occur, creating spherical shaped flames.”

In the next few lines they explained about the image shared. “This image displays a snapshot of a flame in microgravity. The yellow spots are soot clusters that glow yellow when hot – these grow larger in microgravity than on Earth because soot remains within the flame longer. The results of these experiments could enable the design of flames that are more-sooty or soot-free, depending on the need of a specific application – such as enhancing radiant heat or reducing pollutant production,” they added.

