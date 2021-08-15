Home / Trending / Nasa posts how fire takes a different form in microgravity, intriguing share goes viral
Nasa took to Instagram to share this image of fire in microgravity.(Instagram/@nasa)
Nasa took to Instagram to share this image of fire in microgravity.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

Nasa posts how fire takes a different form in microgravity, intriguing share goes viral

“Flames on,” reads a part of the fire in microgravity-related post shared by Nasa on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST

“Humans have been playing with fire since the beginning of time,” this is how Nasa started a recent post explaining how fire takes a different form in microgravity. The post is complete with an incredible image of flames in microgravity. There is a possibility that the share will leave you astonished.

In their descriptive caption, the space agency shared, “In reduced gravity the flame looks a lot different from those seen here on Earth. The familiar shape we know is due to the way hot gasses from the flame rise while gravity pulls cooler denser air to the bottom of the flame. In microgravity, this flow doesn’t occur, creating spherical shaped flames.”

In the next few lines they explained about the image shared. “This image displays a snapshot of a flame in microgravity. The yellow spots are soot clusters that glow yellow when hot – these grow larger in microgravity than on Earth because soot remains within the flame longer. The results of these experiments could enable the design of flames that are more-sooty or soot-free, depending on the need of a specific application – such as enhancing radiant heat or reducing pollutant production,” they added.

Take a look at the entire post by Nasa:

+

Since being shared some 12 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 6.2 lakh likes and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“This looks super cool, love this photo,” wrote an Instagram user. “I wanna touch it,” shared another. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.