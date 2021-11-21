Puppers learn how to swim, 'puppy lifeguard' assists them. Watch cute dog video

All dogs are natural swimmers is a myth. However, they can be taught. This video on Reddit proves this statement to be absolutely true as viewers can see a group of extremely cute Golden Retriever puppies go for what looks like one of their first swims.

In the video, there are quite a few puppies in sight and a man who also doubles as a ‘puppy lifeguard’ is seen trying his level best to assist these puppies in their swimming endeavours. He is also seen to have a whistle around his neck, very alert on this cute job.

One by one, these puppies float into the lake where they are all lined up one after the other. With their floppy ears and cute leg movements, some of them manage to make their way into the waterbody while the others keep trying to swim as they stand.

This man even manages to provide different kind of support for the puppies with different swimming abilities. A true life guard, really. “Puppers taking swims,” reads the caption of this cute video.

Take a look at how these puppies learn to swim:

Posted around a day ago on the subReddit r/aww, this video has managed to rake in more than 61,000 likes and several reactions.

“I want to be a puppy lifeguard when I grow up,” said one comment. “Little goldens are just the cutest,” said another. “Reminds me of a family of ducklings,” commented a third. Am I imagining it? Or are they instinctively talking turns?” observed another, inquisitively.

