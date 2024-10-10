Ratan Tata's unforgettable gesture of kneeling on the floor with MBA grads for group photo

The nation grieves the loss of Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, who passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His legacy as a visionary leader and industrial titan, instrumental in shaping India's modern business landscape, has left an indelible mark on the country. Tributes poured in from across the world, celebrating his contributions and humble personality. Ratan Tata surprised MBA graduates by kneeling for a group photo, reflecting his humility. (LinkedIn/Tony Sebastian)

(Also read: 'Sea of blue' at Ratan Tata's final journey as Tata employees queue to pay last respects)

However, one particular tribute stood out and quickly went viral. A post on LinkedIn by a user named Tony Sebastian, who identified himself as TAS 2012 alum, recounted a touching moment he shared with Ratan Tata during his final days as chairman of the group. The post featured a photo of Tata kneeling in the front row of a group photo with MBA graduates, an image that captured the humility and grace that Tata embodied throughout his life.

A picture that speaks a thousand words

In his post, Sebastian described the significance of that moment, saying, “This picture is a paradox. It shows you many smiling faces, but the subject of this photograph is missing. This picture does not show you the chair that was the original focal point of the frame. It will not tell you how the chair was removed. And why the moment stays in the mind of anyone who witnessed it…”

Sebastian went on to recount how Tata, after a session with 52 newly graduated MBAs, walked into the room where a group photo was set up with a chair at the centre for him. Instead of sitting, Tata picked up the chair, moved it out of the frame, and knelt in the front row alongside the graduates. “Sir, sir… no sir,” 52 voices protested in unison, but Tata simply smiled, waved, and knelt.

This simple yet profound gesture, according to Sebastian, epitomised the reason why people who worked under Tata’s leadership did so with such dedication and sincerity. It was a moment that encapsulated Tata’s philosophy of humility and his belief in treating people as equals.

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts to viral post

The post quickly garnered attention on LinkedIn, with users flooding the comment section. One user remarked, “This is why he will always be remembered—such humility in a world of egos.” Another commented, “Tata’s leadership wasn’t just about business, but about people. He led by example.”

(Also read: Ratan Tata's dog Goa visits NCPA to pay homage to man who brought him to Bombay House)

A third user shared, “This story gave me chills. A true hero who didn’t need to announce his greatness,” while another simply said, “We’ve lost a gem. Thank you for sharing this beautiful moment.”