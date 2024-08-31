Scary video: Plane violently shakes midair due to strong winds near Japan airport

Planes struggled to land at Japan's Fukuoka Airport due to severe weather conditions caused by tropical storm Shanshan. Visuals of various flights made their way onto social media, and one of them left people scared. It captured a plane violently shaking. A plane takes off after a failed attempt to land, due to safety concerns following Typhoon Shanshan, in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, Japan. (via REUTERS)

Dailymail shared the video on Instagram. “Jeju Air flight 1408 was seen wobbling in strong winds coming into Fukuoka airport on Kyushu Island where typhoon Shanshan made landfall,” they wrote.

The video - short and scary - shows how the plane wobbles as it tries to maintain its course towards the airport.

The video has collected over 1.2 lakh views -and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected close to 2,200 likes. The post has prompted people to say how the video scared them.

“That steep ascent really seems scary,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Imagine the people inside.” A third expressed, “My flight did that once. Didn’t enjoy the steep incline after thinking we were landing. Seemed there was a jet on the runway.” A fourth wrote, “That incline would've scared me. Good job pilot!”

Tropical Storm Shanshan landed on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu on Thursday morning. The powerful typhoon has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. However, it is still disrupting flights and trains in Japan.

One of the fiercest typhoons to hit Japan in decades, the natural disaster has claimed the lives of six people and left over 120 injured. "Please remain vigilant for landslides, flooding and overflowing rivers," the Japan Meteorological Agency warned.

(With agency inputs)