Sleuth cat finds treats hidden inside specially designed cube puzzle

Sleuth cat finds treats hidden inside specially designed cube puzzle

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 30, 2023 10:52 PM IST

“I love this little Sherlock so much!” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video of a cat and a specially designed cube puzzle.

Cats are smart, and a video shared on Instagram captures one such instance. The video shows a cat finding the treats hidden in a special cube puzzle created for pets.

The image shows the cat in front of a huge cube puzzle designed for pets.
The image shows the cat in front of a huge cube puzzle designed for pets. (Instagram/@roswellandleela)

“I found a dog Rubik's cube puzzle to see if my cat Marshall could solve it,” Lindsey Kuzmin, the cat’s pet mom wrote while sharing the video. The video shows her putting treats in the secret compartments of a specially designed cube puzzle with treats. Once done, she calls her cat.

The kitty first stares at the puzzle intently. He then goes on to sniff the cube, as if using his special detecting skills to determine where his pet mom has hidden the treats. As the video progresses, the cat opens the right drawer and gobbles his rewards.

Take a look at this video of the clever cat:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 7.2 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also accumulated nearly 35,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did Instagram user say about this video of the smart cat:

“Too smart for his own good lol! He’s adorable!” praised an Instagram user. “That is an amazing treat puzzle! I kinda wanna get that one for my dog!” added another. “I’m actually speechless on how he actually ended up pulling the drawers out - he perfected this Rubik’s cube,” commented a third.

“I love this little Sherlock so much!” expressed a fourth. “Pov: my cat is smarter than me,” joked a fifth. “Oh, I love this! He’s too darn smart!” wrote a sixth.

November 30, 2023
