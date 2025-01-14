Stone pelted at train carrying people for Mahakumbh, passenger shows damaged windowpanes

A video of a passenger showing damaged windowpanes caused by stone pelting surfaced on social media. According to the passenger, an unknown person threw stones at the train, causing significant damage to the windowpane of the Tapti Ganga Express from Surat, which was headed for Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The image shows the damaged windowpane of the Tapti Ganga Express, which was headed for Mahakumbh. (Screengrab)

An Instagram page shared the video with the caption: "Passengers share video after stone was thrown on train going to Mahakumbh from Surat.” In the video, a man says that a few minutes into the journey, some antisocial elements threw a stone. The passenger further requested the Railway Minister to provide security. He said that he was visiting the religious event with his family.

According to NDTV, the incident was reported from B9 coach of the train carrying 13 devotees, including women and children.

"Immediate response"

Swapnil Neela, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said that the authorities took immediate action, reported NDTV. “A stone was thrown on this train, coming from Surat Udhna, near Jalgaon. In this case, immediate action was taken by the Railway Protection Force and four teams were deployed on the train. A complaint has also been lodged," the official said.

“As the train left Jalgaon Railway station, in just five minutes, somebody threw a stone at the B/6 coach berth no 39. The passengers in the coach were shocked… and they immediately intimated to the Ticket Checker (TC) Sohan Lal,” Jalgaon RPF police inspector D H Patil told Indian Express.

According to the RPF, following the complaint, Lal examined the situation and assured the passengers they would be provided with all possible help. The next station after the incident was Bhusaval station, where the RPF officials checked the entire coach and spoke with the passengers and the TC.

Tapti Ganga Express runs between Surat of Gujarat and Chhapra Junction of Bihar. It crosses five states with several halts in Uttar Pradesh.