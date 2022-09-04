Home / Trending / Tiny bird loves watching Instagram videos, does this when he likes a clip. Watch

Tiny bird loves watching Instagram videos, does this when he likes a clip. Watch

Published on Sep 04, 2022 08:23 AM IST

The Instagram video shows a bird who loves watching videos on the very same platform.

The bird watches Instagram videos.(Instagram/@lovebirdsandconures)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Most people love watching different interesting videos on Instagram. Turns out, this cute little bird is someone who is on that list too – or at least that is what this video suggests. It shows the bird watching different videos and also showing its appreciation of a clip in the cutest way possible.

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to a few birds. With over 30,000 followers, the page is filled with numerous adventure videos of the birds. This particular clip of the cute creature watching videos, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram’s official page.

“ust checking my socials. Meet @lovebirdsandconures (Pico), a black-masked lovebird. ‘Pico loves to watch videos of himself or other birds on Instagram,’ says his human, Marchien. ‘He also gives little kisses or licks the screen if he sees something he likes’,” they wrote and posted the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show the bird standing in front of a phone. The cute one is seen using its beak to give a quick kiss on the screen to let its human know that it loves a particular video.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 4.74 lakh likes. The clip has also prompted people to share various comments. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons. “Very cute little bird,” posted an Instagram user. “So cute,” expressed another. “Lovely,” commented a third. “Perfect,” wrote a fourth.

