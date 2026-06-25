‘Traffic will test your patience every day’: Entrepreneur after moving from Mumbai to Bengaluru

The entrepreneur further added that the city had encouraged him to "think bigger", recalling a conversation with a founder who had crossed $500 in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) but was preparing to raise funds at $20 million valuation. "The math didn't make sense at first, until I realized startups are also about storytelling, timing, and finding the one investor who believes in your vision," he said.

He also said that he was struck by Bengaluru's entrepreneurial culture. "This city is obsessed with building. I've met 15+ founders in one week, attended 3 networking events, and almost every conversation eventually becomes about how to solve a problem with tech," he wrote.

Bhalekar wrote that while Bengaluru can initially feel lonely because many residents have moved there to build their careers, the city offers plenty of opportunities to meet like-minded people through house parties, board games, running clubs, networking events and other community gatherings. He advised newcomers to surround themselves with people who have "good intentions" and avoid transactional relationships.

An entrepreneur's candid observations after spending his first week in Bengaluru have sparked a discussion about the city's startup culture, weather, traffic and quality of life. In a post on X, entrepreneur Kalpesh Bhalekar reflected on what stood out after relocating from Mumbai to Bengaluru .

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Bhalekar also praised Bengaluru's weather, saying he had "forgotten what sweating feels like" after moving from Mumbai. He appreciated the city's healthier food options and restaurants that openly displayed their kitchens and hygiene standards.

"This is the first city where people exchanged Twitter handles before LinkedIn. People care more about what you're building, thinking, and shipping than what's written on your résumé," he added.

However, Bhalekar warned that traffic remains one of Bengaluru's biggest drawbacks. "Plan your commute before you plan your outfit," he wrote, adding that he books his cab before getting ready to improve his chances of reaching on time.

Concluding his post, Bhalekar wrote, "Overall, Bangalore isn't perfect. The traffic will test your patience every day. But if you're ambitious and willing to put yourself out there, it's one of the most energizing cities you can be in."

(Also Read: Man compares Hyderabad and Bengaluru after 5 months, says one city wins on food, the other on weather)

Social media reacts The post drew mixed reactions online, with some users agreeing wholeheartedly while others said the entrepreneur's experience reflected only a small section of the city.

One user wrote, "Majority of the population is salaried class in Bangalore. The 'builders' you are talking about are just in 1 or 2 small areas. For rest, the city is only about the job and nothing else," one user wrote.

"Perfectly described. It's been just 2 weeks since I moved here and every bit of what you said was true," commented another.

"Absolutely correct about weather, it's completely out of equation among things to worry about," wrote a third user.

"Sincere suggestion to anyone who wants to visit Bangalore. Do proper ground work like where you want to reside and how far is workplace. Please ask suggestions from actual locals before coming. It doesn't make sense ,come here live here in Ecity and commute to Hebbal for work," said another.