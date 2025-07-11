Buck Moon 2025: Check when and where to see July’s glowing full moon in US

Skywatchers across the United States are in for a treat tonight with July’s Buck Moon set to rise in full brilliance. The moon will reach its peak illumination at 4.37 pm ET on July 10, NASA said, when it will be below the horizon in North America. The best time to view it will be after sunset, when the moon begins its dramatic climb into the evening sky. Skywatchers can enjoy July’s Buck Moon tonight, peaking at 4:37 pm ET, but best viewed after sunset. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

What is the Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon, according to another ABC 10 report, is July’s full moon, named by the Old Farmer’s Almanac to reflect the summer period when deer antlers are in rapid growth.

According to a CNN report, indigenous names also associate the phenomenon with seasonal changes: the Cree call it the Moulting Moon, while the Tlingit refer to it as the Salmon Moon, marking summer migrations.

When is the best time to watch Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon will be visible across the US on the evening of Thursday. However, the National Weather Service has said the skies can be shrouded with clouds on July 10, especially on the East Coast, the ABC 10 report added.

On the East Coast, several cities will experience the event during late evening hours. In New York City, moonrise is expected to commence at 8.54 pm (EDT) with the main window lasting from 9.20 to 9.50 pm, as per Space.com. In Washington, DC, moonrise will commence at 9.00 pm (EDT) with Buck Moon viewing window continuing through a 30-minute window from 9:30 to 10:00 pm.

In Boston, the event will begin slightly earlier at 8:48 pm EDT, with visibility from 9:15 to 9:45 pm. Meanwhile, Atlanta will observe it later in the evening, beginning at 9:13 pm EDT and extending from 9:40 to 10:10 pm.

Best viewing tips for tonight’s Buck Moon

If you also want to revel in the scenic beauty of Buck Moon, it is recommended to view it after nearly 30 to 40 minutes past moonrise. The Space report added that Buck Moon will appear largest and most golden near the horizon due to the ‘moon illusion.'

Head to open spaces like parks, rooftops, benches, or hilltops and avoid bright city lights. Having binoculars or a telescope is optional, but it will enhance the viewing experience.

Moreover, it is crucial to check weather conditions before the event since a cloud cover increase, especially along the East Coast, has been predicted.

