Fact check: Viral post falsely claims Cardi B shared Offset's messages questioning the paternity of her son
The viral Cardi B and Offset chat is fake. She never shared the alleged messages, which appeared after her son's birthday reveal.
A viral social media post claiming that Offset questioned whether Cardi B's baby with NFL player Stefon Diggs was his has been fabricated. Cardi B did not share the alleged conversation on her Instagram Story, and there is no evidence that Offset sent her the messages shown in the screenshot.
The fake post began circulating on November 5, a day after Cardi revealed the name and face of her youngest son, Grey Marsean Diggs, on his first birthday. The screenshot is designed to look like an Instagram Story featuring a private chat between the former couple, but it is not an authentic exchange.
It claims Offset contacted Cardi after seeing pictures of Grey and told her, “that kid look just like me.” He allegedly questioned whether Stefon Diggs was the child's father, asking, “How you so sure that ain’t my son and not Steffon’s?”
The fake messages also show him making sexual remarks, including, “I still miss that coochie.” Cardi is shown rejecting his claims, calling him “sick asf” and telling him, “Get tf out my DMs, weirdo. I’m posting this on IG!”
However, there is no verified evidence that this exchange took place or that Cardi posted it.
What does the fake Offset and Cardi B conversation claim?
The fabricated screenshot shows an alleged iMessage exchange between Cardi and Offset. It is labelled as a conversation with “Offset BD” and is presented with what appears to be Cardi's Instagram Story interface.
In the alleged conversation, Offset claims Grey looks like him and questions whether Stefon Diggs is the child's father. The screenshot also suggests that he and Cardi were involved while she was still with Diggs.
The fake exchange shows Cardi rejecting the claim and telling Offset to stop contacting her. It also includes a separate message in which Offset allegedly makes a sexual remark. A text sticker over the screenshot reads: “@offsetyrn showing the whole world how sick you are.”
None of these messages has been verified as genuine.
Timing of the fake Cardi B and Offset post
The post appeared shortly after Cardi shared the first clear public pictures of Grey on November 4. She also revealed his full name, Grey Marsean Diggs, while celebrating his first birthday.
In her Instagram post, Cardi wrote: “Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs !!”
She also shared several pictures from his birthday celebration and spoke about how her son gave her strength during a difficult period in her life. Grey is her first child with NFL player Stefon Diggs.
The timing of the fake post appears to connect it to the attention around Grey's first public pictures.
What is the truth about Offset's earlier DNA test request?
There is, however, a separate real development involving Offset and the child's paternity.
According to TMZ, Offset requested a DNA test involving Cardi's newborn during their divorce proceedings in early 2026. A judge denied his request concerning the newborn in an order dated February 25, 2026.
That court-related development does not establish that Offset sent the messages shown in the viral screenshot or that Cardi shared the alleged conversation on Instagram.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More